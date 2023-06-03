Home » Nothingheads release music video for ‘Beam Engine’ | Niche Music
England/London-based post-punk band Nothingheads have unveiled the music video for their new single ‘Beam Engine’ released on June 2nd through Just Step Sideways Records!

A song included in the EP “Sunlit Uplands” released on June 9th.

Nothingheads is a band formed in 2020, consisting of Rob Fairey, Matt Holt, and Ed Simpson. Influenced by post-punk, psych and doom, he has supported Mclusky, Wine Lips and more.

A rising star from the DIY label Just Step Sideways, which has released Beige Banquet, Civil Partnership, and Tommy Cossack. It’s cool to rush forward with a heavy PiL-like sound.

