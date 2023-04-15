Home » Nova Skellis – Life Amongst The Damned – Blitz presentation
Entertainment

Nova Skellis – Life Amongst The Damned – Blitz presentation

by admin
Nova Skellis – Life Amongst The Damned – Blitz presentation

Nova Skellis – Life Amongst The Damned
Origin: USA / Italy / Germany
Release: 04.04.2023
Label: metalloscope music
Duration: 47:53
Genre: Power Metal / US Metal

With her first work Life Amongst The Damned bring the multinational US metallers / power metal newbies Nova Skellis a powerful statement that will definitely gain weight in the big metal scene.

For the time being, the album will be released in a nicely designed digipack, which we will present to you here in a lightning presentation:

Links
Facebook Nova Skellis
Bandcamp Nova Skellis

Order now

Also on Soundmagnet.eu
Album Review – Mystic Prophecy – Metal Division
InterviewGrave Digger, Asked by Axel Ritt
Live Album Review – God is an Astronaut – The Beginning Of The End

Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!

[Total: 5 Average: 4.4]

See also  The arrogant undercover aura is fully open, Ren Xianqi and Ren Dahua's "Edge Walker" subverts the imagination of Hong Kong films jqknews

You may also like

The Supervoid Choral Ensemble – The Supervoid Choral...

Photos: Texas cowboy artist uses oil paintings to...

FIRESCHWNZ, WARKINGS

Marta & Tricky – When It’s Going Wrong

ARCTIC RAIN – Unity

Nanowar Of Steel / Frozen Crown – Death...

“My World Legend” review: a new evolution of...

Job posting: clerk: in team assistance and funding...

Ryan Adams – Return to Carnegie Hall

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS – Release video for “Empires”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy