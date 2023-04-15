Nova Skellis – Life Amongst The Damned – Blitz presentation

Nova Skellis – Life Amongst The Damned
Origin: USA / Italy / Germany
Release: 04.04.2023
Label: metalloscope music
Duration: 47:53
Genre: Power Metal / US Metal
With her first work Life Amongst The Damned bring the multinational US metallers / power metal newbies Nova Skellis a powerful statement that will definitely gain weight in the big metal scene.
For the time being, the album will be released in a nicely designed digipack, which we will present to you here in a lightning presentation:
Links
Facebook Nova Skellis
Bandcamp Nova Skellis
Also on Soundmagnet.eu
Album Review – Mystic Prophecy – Metal Division
Interview – Grave Digger, Asked by Axel Ritt
Live Album Review – God is an Astronaut – The Beginning Of The End
Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!