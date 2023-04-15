Nova Skellis – Life Amongst The Damned – Blitz presentation

Nova Skellis – Life Amongst The Damned

Origin: USA / Italy / Germany

Release: 04.04.2023

Label: metalloscope music

Duration: 47:53

Genre: Power Metal / US Metal



With her first work Life Amongst The Damned bring the multinational US metallers / power metal newbies Nova Skellis a powerful statement that will definitely gain weight in the big metal scene.

For the time being, the album will be released in a nicely designed digipack, which we will present to you here in a lightning presentation:



