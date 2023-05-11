Novacap intensifies pruning in Plano Piloto

This is the case of the L1 North and W1 South roads, which received preventive pruning this Wednesday (10

Novacap’s Department of Parks and Gardens (DPJ) teams are constantly working to take care of the afforestation of the entire Federal District, which has more than 5.5 million trees. In the Plano Piloto alone there are around 1.5 million units, which are monitored by DPJ technicians. Whenever necessary, they trigger the pruning teams to act preventively. This is the case of the L1 North and W1 South roads, which received preventive pruning this Wednesday (10).

Recently, Novacap carried out pruning on the W3 South and W3 North roads, L and W South axes. Priority is given to trees that have branches projecting downwards, dead branches and for raising the crown, always aiming at the safety of people who pass through these places. The teams also act on demands made by the population through the 162 Ombudsman, in which a technician analyzes the call and performs a diagnosis, later adopted by the maintenance teams.

Pruning and suppression of trees and lawns, planting of seedlings, maintenance of flowerbeds and gardens — all these activities are carried out by teams from the DPJ and outsourced companies. The actions are carried out from Monday to Friday, during business hours.

The local population recognizes the importance of these actions. “I can see the pruning being carried out and it is an action of great importance due to the risk that the population was suffering here. In the last few days it rained a lot and people were passing under branches about to fall. It’s good that Novacap and the government agencies are here carrying out the pruning, it’s a beautiful job”, commented this Wednesday (10) Genival dos Santos Alves, manager of a gas station located on 106/107 Sul.

Novacap emphasizes that the planting of trees in public areas is the responsibility of the company and requests the collaboration of the community to avoid disorderly planting. The Company emphasizes that the planting of trees by residents is not allowed, as it can cause damage to the ecosystem, especially when the trees are planted close to each other.

“Residents tend to plant trees very densely, as if they were in a park. This is a technique used only in ecological parks. We cannot plant in a concentrated manner, as there is a risk that the trees will grow out of order. In the search for luminosity, they end up growing in any direction, looking, for example, for the direction of the buildings”, explains Clóvis Araújo Fernando, tree maintenance inspector at Novacap.

Novacap also carries out a tree planting program that includes the rainy season, from October to April of the following year, when around 100,000 trees are planted following strict technical criteria for the selection of species and adequate spacing between them. Community collaboration is essential for preservation and security actions to be effective.



*With information from Agência Brasilia