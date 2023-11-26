November’s Beaver Moon: What to Know and How to See It

The Beaver Moon, November’s full moon, will be lighting up the night sky starting this Sunday and reaching its peak in the early hours of Monday morning at 4:16 a.m. ET, according to EarthSky. Dr. Noah Petro of NASA highlighted the unique features of each full moon due to libration, encouraging people to find a clear, unobstructed view of the sky to observe the celestial event. The moon will appear full for about a day before and after its peak. While no equipment is required to view the moon, Petro recommends using binoculars or a telescope for a closer look.

The history of the name “Beaver Moon” dates back to the North American fur trade era when November was beaver trapping season. The name is also tied to the retreat of beavers to their lodges in anticipation of winter. The Tlingit people refer to the November full moon as the burrowing moon, while the Cree and Anishinaabe refer to it as the Frost Moon due to the upcoming cold winter temperatures.

Dr. Petro also highlighted NASA’s ongoing lunar operations, including the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter’s 3D mapping of the moon’s surface and the upcoming Artemis II mission, which plans to send four astronauts on a trip around the Moon and back, marking the first attempt to land humans near the Moon since 1972. If weather conditions permit, people in the northern or southern hemisphere will have the opportunity to view the Beaver Moon in the night sky.

