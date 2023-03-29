“fritz-kola or beer?” is a question in the room, while Lou Asril makes himself comfortable in his agency’s office in the seventh district. Although the twenty-three-year-old would probably like to be on the train to his home in Upper Austria, the original Mostviertler is in a good mood and talkative even after a long day. While sipping his fritz-kola, the young musician talks about existential fears, gender fluidity and Lil’ Kim. What makes Lou Asril so special is the unobtrusiveness of his person, which contrasts his claims and visions of the future and makes them all the more believable. His new EP “RETROMIX21” marks a departure from the “smooth” soul niche and makes you sit up and take notice with a lot of power and pop diva attitude. “RETROMIX21” moves between 2000s pop, London Fashion Week and passionate dreaminess. In an interview with Ania Gleich, the Berlin returnee explains how this can be combined in just six tracks and what has changed since his debut success.

What does Berlin give you that Vienna doesn’t give you?

Lou Asril: Berlin gives me a much greater sense of freedom and anonymity. Also the opportunity to rediscover myself artistically. It is also a special feeling to give yourself a new home, away from Austria and other reference points that have already been closed very intensively here. That means a kind reset.

Did you need the anonymity?

Lou Asril: Already. Of course it’s not like it was so intense here that I couldn’t have endured it in Austria. But I’m already a person who likes to go out and know that I might not be able to meet many people right now.

The last mica interview was in 2019. What has changed for you?

Lou Asril: So much has happened… First and foremost, a great deal of development on a wide variety of levels. I’ve tried out some new things: how I work, with whom I work, how I feel about my art, how I want to make art in the future. I found out and learned quite a lot there.

Lou Asril (c) Alex Gotter Finding rather than searching? Lou Asril: I would underline that. RETROMIX21 but has something searching, dreaming. Is there still something to it? Lou Asril: It’s definitely more dreamy and intricate. At louasril I was more direct With the current EP, many more levels have been added that I wanted to address. Up until a few years ago, my main theme was my sexuality and I processed these experiences with music. That was the output. At RETROMIX21 more topics are covered. Which would that be?

Lou Asril: In general, I want to leave everything as open as possible: the listeners should have the freedom of interpretation to find the topics for themselves. But of course I incorporated more family themes, as the track “MaMaMaMa” shows. But at the same time, a lot more fears flowed in that I didn’t have before. At nineteen I was convinced that a lot less could happen to me. In the last four years I have become more sensitive to my fears.

“I ACCEPT THE FEAR AND UNCERTAINTY, BUT THAT’S EXACTLY THAT I WANT TO TRANSFORM AGAIN INTO STRENGTH.”

How did you rediscover fear?

Lou Asril: A lot of the songs are very inspired by the relationship I had at the time of its creation. It was an open relationship and for me it was always associated with a very strong fear of loss. It always felt like I was in limbo: What is it going to be like or does it make sense. We both got along really well, but we expected and imagined something different than what happened then. In that sense there was a lot of fear inside. But apart from that, existential fears have caught up with me, which were already very much influenced by the state of the world.

And how do you break the rigidity of fear?

Lou Asril: There’s always a little hope. This almost imperceptible boost of motivation that drives me to make music. A feeling that tries to express: Ok, I accept the fear and insecurity, but that’s exactly what I want to convert back into strength.

But with “MaMaMaMa” you’re actually settling accounts with someone, aren’t you?

Lou Asril: There’s already a specific person I wrote this to. She was very close to me and my mom. There were just a few stupid statements from this person, which I didn’t say anything against at the time because the situation wouldn’t have allowed it and everything would have only escalated. But that’s how the song came about. And it was also the first time that I included such a level in my music wanted.

Something that angry?

Lou Asril: Yes, first that. But also something personal. I was already familiar with subjects like love and sexuality. Of course they are still close to me, but now they have gotten a certain habit. Before the release of “MaMaMaMa” I had much more respect. I didn’t know how that would be received.

Sexuality is also something very intimate.

Lou Asril: I don’t think I write a single song that doesn’t have sexuality on some level. Even in “MaMaMaMa” or “Same Planet,” where it’s not primarily about that, there are statements where the sexual permeates. That remains a big part of my life. Nevertheless, I am glad that this is expanding and that new building blocks are being created.

Then you can stay curious what your twenties will bring.

Lou Asril: For me, the time up to nineteen was very intense, but I always internalized it, accepted it, or tried to accept it myself. At the moment it’s harder for me that on the one hand I break out in some things, but on the other hand I don’t know how to reconcile these new facets with the idea of ​​myself.

I think it’s a lifelong process, but one that you experience particularly intensely in your twenties.

Lou Asril: Ha! At least that’s how it is for me!

“I BELIEVE THAT WITH THE EP I TRYED TO PRODUCE A MINI BODY OF WORK, BOTH MUSICAL AND VISUAL.”

On a different process: How was the production of the EP different than with louasril?

Lou Asril: The production was much more uniform. I produced the whole EP with Maximilian Walch. Moritz Köller worked on “MaMaMaMa” and Lex Lugner on “Breathe”. In May 2020 is RETROMIX21 started as an idea. Even if it sounds strange, the pandemic played its part in my favor. Otherwise none of this would have happened.

In terms of content or production?

Lou Asril: Both because I probably would have been on tour and worked on other songs with other people. I think that with the EP I tried to do one mini body of work to produce, both musically and visually. And that was a really good preparation for my album, which I want to do next. There should be songs that I wrote when I was sixteen, as well as others that were only written last year. The experience I go through RETROMIX21 received helps me to implement this much better.

How did you record the current songs?

Lou Asril: I was with Max in the studio and he showed me his demos. I found some of them interesting and then wrote about them. Then we worked on it for two years.

It’s gotten a lot more electronic.

Lou Asril: I’ve just started listening to a lot more electronic music in the last few years and was particularly inspired by the early 2000’s and late 1990’s.

Lou Asril (c) Alex Gotter

What did you hear?

Lou Asril: Missy Elliot, das Album The Cookbookfor example. Lil’ Kim, who also got me from the music, but mostly from her attitude excited. But also the early Rihanna tracks!

Because of this “RETROMIX21“?

Lou Asril: It doesn’t have a deep history. But it has to vibe fit. 2021 was the core year of the whole development process. “Mix” for the reason that – even if it’s a very defined, uniform sound – it already goes in many genre directions: There’s pop, R’n’B and house, but even a bit of footwork or hip-hop included. And “retro” precisely because I was inspired by tracks that are already twenty years old.

Weren’t you 21 in 2021 too?

Lou Asril: Haha yes! Is correct.

“THE EMOTIONS THAT EVERY TRACK CARRIES IS SHOULD BE REPRESENTED IN THESE OUTFITS!”

Is the album also an echo of your generation?

Lou Asril: Definitely unconsciously. I wouldn’t say that I specifically tried to present what our generations uplifted or busy. But by me being on the album a lot fluid give – both gender fluid as well as fluid in my characters – I show an openness or a mindset that is very present in my generation.

How personal is this level for you?

Lou Asril: Oh well. I identify myself as a guy – he/him, but personally I don’t give that much importance to me. No matter what you call me, if I want to feel addressed, then I pay attention.

But the music videos are real fashion shows. How did that come about?

Lou Asril: I think that in the whole process different characters came into being, which are literally repeated showcased had to be asked. The emotions that each track carries should be represented in these outfits! It’s all happening in one universe, but each track has its own energy. It was therefore important to me that I do the same thing in myself see. The outfits were created with my stylist Marie-Therese Fritz. We sat down several times, sent ideas back and forth, and that’s how it grew. We shot the whole thing in Berlin. But then I cut the video edits myself. That’s why I’ve been completely engrossed in the computer for the last few months, because I wanted to present them in a way that suits me. I thought to myself that only I can do this. Also, it would have been much more time consuming and tiring to explain to someone else. But the biggest difference to the first EP – there was always a lot of “soulful” or “smooth” written: Now I want to show myself as a pop diva! That doesn’t mean this is a new Lou Asril. In addition … We will see, what happens next!

What will happen next?

Lou Asril: A big, awesome project!

But you can’t say anything about that yet?

Lou Asril: Just this much: There are a few tracks that I’m already working on. The new album will be very related to my past and structured chronologically.

But now you’re going to tour first?

Lou Asril: Yes, it starts on the 30th in Graz, then a few shows in Austria, then briefly in Switzerland and later in Germany. It’s over again in mid-May.

Cheesy last question, but: What are you wishing for right now?

Lou Asril: That it goes on, if I’m completely honest. I’ve just been so involved with it for the past three years RETROMIX21 stated that I am looking forward to a new chapter.

Then I hope you succeed!

Lou Asril: And thank you for the interview!

