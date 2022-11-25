Well-known musician DJ Khaled recently announced that he will cooperate with Airbnb to open a new host status after launching a series of joint projects with Jordan Brand, inviting fans from all over the world to live in his rumored hall-level sneaker storage room and share hundreds of pairs with him. The precious sneaker collection sleeps soundly.

DJ Khaled said: “Sneakers, like music, are an important part of hip-hop culture, and collecting sneakers is also an art. I collect them with infinite enthusiasm, and I am very happy to share them with shoe fans all over the world. Welcome to enter My sneaker kingdom, sleep in my sneaker storage room and find out!”

On December 5th and 6th, 2022, for only $11 (derived from DJ Khaled’s shoe size), fans will have the opportunity to take over the legendary shoe closet and experience DJ Khaled’s top-notch life in Miami, while Exclusive super benefits include: a pair of Air Jordan 5 signature sneakers from DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand’s latest joint series “We The Best”, a welcome letter handwritten by DJ Khaled, an outdoor swimming pool and resplendent lounge area, and experience a day DJ Khaled’s Private Miami Itinerary.

Interested readers, please log in to airbnb.cn/wethebest at 2 am on November 30, Hong Kong and Taiwan time to make a rush order.