NRSynth Ƴ Retro One MK2 ϳ ʹ Prophet Minimoog

14
NRSynth SynthFest France 2023 չ Retro One MK2 ϳһ Minimoog ĲƷȴ Minimoog ļܹһ Prophet һζ
Retro One MK2 һ Minimoog Ʒ/¡Ʒִ Minimoog ͬĽṹ3 1 Mixer1 ˲2 LFO
Retro One MK2 Ǵĸ MinimoogNRSynth ڲƷƺļ뷨һѡģϳɵĽ֡ϲ Prophet ˸õصȶԣܹл Minimoog ԭǸٵĿĲΣProphet ˵Ǻܸԣˡ
ˣNRSynth һͿͬ Sample&Hold LFO Ҳǿѡεġ
̻NRSynth һ Big Ancestor 汾¹ܣ
- ӵи˶ȺӲͬ
- һڿصĵƾ
- ADSR
- ˲һ
- LFO
- һ Wavefolder ۵
- ͬ Sample&Hold
- ȵ MIDI ӿڡ
ۼۣ1590 ŷԪBig Ancestor 汾ۼΪ 2890 ŷԪ
http://nrsynth.fr/index.html
See also The movie "1921" will be screened simultaneously in the barrier-free version of the premiere in Beijing | Zheng Dasheng