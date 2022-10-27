NS “Code: Realize ~Miracle of Silver~” Chinese version, main characters and new characters are fully revealed

Publisher Jiesden announced that the popular work “Code: Realize ~Princess of Creation~”, produced by Idea Factory’s otome game brand “Otomate”, has been adapted into an animation. The second work “Code: Realize ~Miracle of Silver~” will be released in traditional Chinese in Asia on November 24, 2022 (Thursday). Today, the main characters and the basic introduction of the new characters will be released.

Introduction of main characters

*Some of the character introductions are related to the plot content of the game “Code: Realize ~Princess of Creation~”, please watch it carefully.

Cardia Cardia (name can be changed)

CV: none

She used to be like a doll,

In the process of getting along with the people you love, you know what love is,

And gradually transformed from a[monster]into an ordinary girl.

Same as the previous work “Blessed Future”,

This work also includes a number of Fan Disc-specific stories.

Arsène Lupin

CV: Tomoaki Maeno

The big monster who made a sensation in the world.

Personality is very cheerful, optimistic and confident.

The root of this confidence is

He possesses excellent mobility and superb stealing skills.

once robbed Cardia,

And stopped the international terrorist attack plan[Code: Realize].

Abraham Van Helsing

CV: Junichi Suwabe

Known as the strongest and most ferocious vampire hunter.

Enlisted in the British Army,

At the same time have strong physical ability and fighting skills,

At that time, some people described him as a “humanoid weapon”.

All past grievances have been settled by hand,

Now vigorously assisting Delacroix II,

And go all over the place to promote vampire protection policy.

Victor Frankenstein Victor Frankenstein

Voiced by: Kaya Kakihara

The former British government special researcher.

Extraordinary IQ, knowledgeable,

But never proud of this, treat others gently.

Even often played around.

Now he runs a clinic in downtown,

It seems to get along well with Watson, who understands medicine.

Impey Barbicane

CV: Showtaro Morikubo

A man who came to London with Lupin.

Cheerful personality, frivolous, easy to get carried away,

In the field of invention, he is undoubtedly a genius beyond common sense.

【Code: Realize】After the event ends,

Currently working hard towards your dream!

Saint-Germain

CV: Daisuke Hirakawa

A man who speaks softly and acts like a gentleman.

owns a mansion in London,

It provides a place for the protagonist and his party to live and live.

Now he no longer needs to perform his previous duties,

Live a leisurely life.

Finis

CV: Hiroki Kaji

A boy who leads the intelligence organization 【Twilight】.

For father Aizac,

Attempted to take Cardia into his own hands.

However, after the[Code: Realize]event,

Reconciled with her sister Cardia and Lupin.

Now the two brothers and sisters live in their hometown of Wales in love with each other.

Herlock Sholmès

CV: Kazuya Murakami

Accepted the cooperation commission of the London Police-Scotland Yard

And the detective who came to London.

After reuniting with his old enemy and ending his grievances,

Finally, I exchanged feelings with Cardia…

Now the two are irreplaceable and important existences for each other.

Introduction of new characters

Cantrella

CV: Mamiko Noto

A white-haired singer with a blindfold on one eye.

I met Lupin and his gang during a theater performance,

A key figure in the development of the “After Story -Cantarella-” route.

Miles Strand

CV: Keiji Fujiwara

Cantrella’s father. An uncle with a dangling appearance and a cheerful personality.

No money, no living ability, not even a job.

Relying entirely on his daughter’s support financially, he can be said to be a very typical soft rice boy.

NS “Code: Realize ~Miracle of Silver~” First Edition Special Edition Recommended price HKD.468

●”Code: Realize ~Miracle of Silver~” Asian version game software

● “special outer box” one.

●A set of “Christmas Q version character badges”. (a set of 5 in total)

●One copy of “Bronzing Envelope + Character Message Card”. (A total of 5 character message cards)

●One copy of “”Summer Beach” Theme Character Passcard”. (A total of 7 items)

●One copy of “Bonus Booklet”.