NTN, a brand new brand established by sacai designer Nobuaki Takahashi, recently officially released its first wave of works, ushering in the 2023 summer series called “BETA000”, using unisex unisex tailoring to bring a variety of detailed items.

The name NTN comes from the initials of Nobuaki Takahashi, and finally adds an “N” to represent his vision of creating timeless designs. This time, the theme of “Here to There” is to interpret casual formal wear through a simple and straightforward style. In addition to the calm gray and black color matching, the macaron-toned pink and green are added to present the atmosphere of spring and summer, and the overly long sleeves, buttons, and layered structure are also the highlights of the design, which are designed to be depicted by clothing. A state of flow: “Whether it is time or trend, it will usher in changes but persist in the process.” Interested readers may wish to look forward to the future development of NTN.