NUCLEAR POWER TRIO

Wet Ass Plutonium

(Instrumental | Progressive Metal)



Label: Metal Blade Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 28.07.2023

With all the love for satire and non-PC humor; But I can’t understand why the dictator project NUCLEAR POWER TRIO doesn’t separate from bassist Putin or give him a new identity. Russia has been waging a cruel war of annihilation in Europe against Ukraine for over 1 ½ years and there is no statement from the band, only in the spring they released a video for the song “Ukraine In The Membrane”, which is from their debut album “” A Clear and Present Rager”.

Otherwise everything is the same, because the trio, whose members were/are not only active in bands like HAVOK, JOB FOR A COWBOY, CEPHALIC CARNAGE or ALLEGAEON, but are all virtuosic masters of their instruments, once again delivers an incredibly groovy instrumental mix of prog, Djent but also flamenco, jazz, various electronic gadgets and a good portion of funk. As the opening title track and the following “Apocalypse Mao” clearly prove.

On the heavily slapping and grooving “Critical Bass Theory” the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II of England also joins in on the keys and in general the guest list on “Wet Ass Plutonium” is impressive, including Chris Broderick (IN FLAMES , ex-MEGADETH), Ben Ellis (SCAR SYMMETRY) and Scott Carstairs (FALLUJAH).

Apart from the more than justified criticism at the beginning of the review, there is little to complain about musically and the trio delivers a worthy successor to their debut that grooves properly, rips and if you can ignore the visuals, it’s also a lot of fun.

Tracklist „Wet Ass Plutonium“:

1. W.A.P. (Wet Ass Plutonium)

2. Apocalypse Mao

3. Nyetflix And Chill

4. Air Force Fun

5. Snark Side Of The Un

6. Come on, Brandito!

7. Anti-Saxxers (Mandatory Saxination)

8. Critical Bass Theory

9. Red Scare Bear Stare

Total playing time: –

Band Links:



NUCLEAR POWER TRIO – Wet Ass PlutoniumLineUp:Nick Schendzielos Greg BurgessPete Webber 7.5…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “NUCLEAR POWER TRIO – Wet Ass Plutonium”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/nuclearpowertrio_wetassplutonium.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Tsunemoto”

}

}}

The post NUCLEAR POWER TRIO – Wet Ass Plutonium appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

