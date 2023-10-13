Home » NUCLEAR POWER TRIO – Wet Ass Plutonium
Entertainment

NUCLEAR POWER TRIO – Wet Ass Plutonium

by admin
NUCLEAR POWER TRIO – Wet Ass Plutonium

NUCLEAR POWER TRIO
Wet Ass Plutonium
(Instrumental | Progressive Metal)

Label: Metal Blade Records
Format: (LP)

Release: 28.07.2023

With all the love for satire and non-PC humor; But I can’t understand why the dictator project NUCLEAR POWER TRIO doesn’t separate from bassist Putin or give him a new identity. Russia has been waging a cruel war of annihilation in Europe against Ukraine for over 1 ½ years and there is no statement from the band, only in the spring they released a video for the song “Ukraine In The Membrane”, which is from their debut album “” A Clear and Present Rager”.

Otherwise everything is the same, because the trio, whose members were/are not only active in bands like HAVOK, JOB FOR A COWBOY, CEPHALIC CARNAGE or ALLEGAEON, but are all virtuosic masters of their instruments, once again delivers an incredibly groovy instrumental mix of prog, Djent but also flamenco, jazz, various electronic gadgets and a good portion of funk. As the opening title track and the following “Apocalypse Mao” clearly prove.

On the heavily slapping and grooving “Critical Bass Theory” the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II of England also joins in on the keys and in general the guest list on “Wet Ass Plutonium” is impressive, including Chris Broderick (IN FLAMES , ex-MEGADETH), Ben Ellis (SCAR SYMMETRY) and Scott Carstairs (FALLUJAH).

Apart from the more than justified criticism at the beginning of the review, there is little to complain about musically and the trio delivers a worthy successor to their debut that grooves properly, rips and if you can ignore the visuals, it’s also a lot of fun.

See also  Comedy 'Working Girl' will restart Selena Gomez production jqknews

Tracklist „Wet Ass Plutonium“:

1. W.A.P. (Wet Ass Plutonium)
2. Apocalypse Mao
3. Nyetflix And Chill
4. Air Force Fun
5. Snark Side Of The Un
6. Come on, Brandito!
7. Anti-Saxxers (Mandatory Saxination)
8. Critical Bass Theory
9. Red Scare Bear Stare

Total playing time:

Band Links:

NUCLEAR POWER TRIO – Wet Ass PlutoniumLineUp:Nick Schendzielos Greg BurgessPete Webber 7.5…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “NUCLEAR POWER TRIO – Wet Ass Plutonium”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/nuclearpowertrio_wetassplutonium.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “7.5”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “Tsunemoto”
}
}}

The post NUCLEAR POWER TRIO – Wet Ass Plutonium appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

KidSuper and The Rolling Stones Team Up for...

Pledge Of Healing – Progressive Art Rock from...

Mademoiselle in London – La Stampa

Disney+ Original Korean Drama ‘Evil Among the Evils’...

Release Radar: ANTHEA, CULK, LAIKKA, WERCKMEISTER U.V.M. –...

“Dogman”, an old-time thriller for Luc Besson

Randomevent Collaborates with SLAB TOWN to Open New...

AEONS OF ASHES – Tim, July & Christopher

Shakira and Nicky Jam’s Collaboration ‘Perro Fidel’ Hits...

First Shanghai International Children’s Theater Arts Festival Welcomes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy