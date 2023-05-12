Nuggets crush Suns and settle in the final of the West

PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 32 points as part of another triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26 points and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020, routing some 125-100 Thursday night. decimated Phoenix Suns.

Denver’s victory in Game 6 of the conference semifinals came two seasons after the Nuggets were embarrassed by the Suns, who swept them in these instances.

This time, it was Phoenix who walked away in a thrashing at home for the second year in a row.

The Nuggets will play in the conference finals for the first time since losing to the Lakers in five games inside the Florida bubble during the pandemic. They have never played in the NBA Finals.

Denver, which advanced as the top seed in the West, built on a 23-2 run late in the first quarter to take a 44-26 lead and never looked back.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — who averages 9.5 points per game in the playoffs — scored 17 in the first quarter, while Jokic added 14.

Caldwell-Pope finished with 21 points. Serbian Jokic made 13 of his 18 shots from the field and added 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Nuggets’ attack continued into the second quarter and the lead grew to 81-51 by halftime, drawing boos from Phoenix fans as the Suns marched off to the locker room.

The second half was mere formality.

