ROME – The second edition of Rom-E, the eco-sustainability festival sponsored by the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Municipality of Rome, is starting. In the two days (1-2 October) with conferences, test drives, educational activities and discussions between companies and institutions on the future of electric mobility, new energy sources and smart mobility, Fiat will be the protagonist of the new 500. In the two days of the event, in Villa Borghese, the great green lung of the capital, the public will be able to admire the top-of-the-range version of the car “La Prima by Bocelli”, the first electric city car in the world equipped with the “Virtual Venues” technology of the Jbl specialist for an audio at the highest level. From nearby Piazza Bucarest instead, test drives will start (on-site reservations from 10 to 19), with the support of professional drivers, aboard the New 500 (Red), the exclusive version born from the partnership with (Red) which gives 15 years fighting pandemics all over the world.

“We are thrilled to participate in this event which offers us the great opportunity to dialogue with companies and the public in a sector that is crucial for the future of our cities – underlined Eligio Catarinella, Fiat & Abarth country manager – The Fiat brand, in quality of manufacturer, plays its role in the development of an increasingly sustainable and accessible to all mobility. And therefore the Rom-E festival is the perfect opportunity to tell the general public about our social and industrial mission “. The compact of the Lingotto brand, the spearhead of Fiat’s electrification strategy, is the best-selling electric vehicle in Italy and Germany and on the podium in France and Europe, as well as the winner of 33 international awards in nine countries. (Maurilio Rigo)