[The Epoch Times, March 25, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Gary Bai and Shi Ping) “This is such a beautiful article. I feel the pity of love from it. It gives those who have achieved or been given a life of abundance The people who bring light bring light.” A woman from Arizona wrote after reading the article “Why Human Beings Exist” by Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, published by The Epoch Times.

The nutrition consultant named Megan Lorimer once again expressed her feelings after reading this article in an interview with The Epoch Times a few days ago: she has “found inner guidance”; her happy life “is not just luck”, Looking at life from the perspective of reincarnation and karma, “the law of heaven is fair”; for this, she is “grateful” for everything.

* “Master Li reveals the fair way of heaven for us”

Lorimer, 64, has a master’s degree in counseling. She was a school nutrition counselor and church pastor. She is now the leader of a spiritual and natural healing organization, and she often participates in Buddhist meditation activities. Lorimer believes that Master Li’s article “really leveled the playing field from the perspective of historical causality” and “causality makes the law of heaven fair.”

Lorimer said that from her professional point of view, society often treats “victims as perfect people” and “if you are rich or successful, you will be condemned”, which she thinks is wrong.

“This article shows that these (success and wealth) are things that we have earned by doing good in past lives, or in this life,” she said. “If we are destined to serve others, then it is a good fortune. Because we can lift ourselves up through life’s challenges; we can’t blame anyone for getting more or less because that’s our destiny.”

Lorimer also wrote in the feedback, “I see liberals harboring anger and envy towards those with wealth, which has largely contributed to the separation and demise of our society.”

Lorimer said she is not terribly rich, but she is grateful for the stability she has.

“Yes, I need to earn money to pay my bills, and it’s God’s will. I pray for what I need, I’m grateful for what I have, and life works out for me,” she said. “I think this article really supports my belief that Master Li has revealed the fair way of heaven for us.”

* “I was grateful throughout the reading process”

Lorimer was suffering from physical health problems when she saw Master Li’s article, so she said it was the “best time” in her life when it appeared.

“The article reminded me that this is all God’s plan,” she said. “The article aroused a lot of emotions in me. I am grateful that everything can be passed with a snap of my fingers; I am also grateful, I am grateful for the peaceful life I have now, my children are fine, and I realize that I must be doing the right thing”, “There are many fragments of the article that make me feel that I am doing a good job. Good. I have a quiet, relatively private life and I like to keep it that way.”

Master Li’s article made her find inner guidance, for which she is very grateful.

“This article makes me feel like it’s not just luck, I’ve found my inner guide: this is the result of my hard work over a period of time, or lifetimes. It also says that there are better things than this level of the earth. many places.”

Lorimer said, “Throughout the reading, I felt grateful for everything, whether it was the end of the world where we might turn to dust, or the fact that we won all that we have in the cycle of life.”

* “Master Li’s teachings go beyond religion”

After reading “Why Are There Human Beings”, Lorimer believes that Master Li’s teachings “divorce from the teachings of those established religious institutions.”

“The article says that the post-apocalypse will enter a higher dimension. I think these legal principles do not come from a religious structure. The article breaks away from the teachings of those institutional religious institutions and reveals many things.” She said, “The article is very important to me. Open, allowing me to keep my beliefs about everything, beliefs that don’t quite align with any school of thought.”

Lorimer said that she agrees with everything said in the article, except that she doesn’t understand the discussion of “the end of the world“. “Every sentence in the article is very powerful”;

“When I read the article, I thought, oh my god, maybe I learned Falun Gong in a previous life.” She said, “I really like what it said in the article. It’s not right for the winner to be the king. I also think it’s crazy; But we’ve been there since biblical times, and that’s how the world was built, and it’s so brutal…I love how it’s done in this article.”

Lorimer also said that she felt that the principles in Falun Gong were consistent with what she saw in the Book of Changes. Therefore, she wanted to read other works by Master Li.

“I would like to know what other books or study groups this great master has. I like to learn more from Master Li.” She said, “I will continue to study hard to become a better person, Never give up on being a good person.”

Responsible Editor: Sun Yun#