Nuxe accelerates in Italy, the second market after France

In the early 1990s, she decided to acquire a Parisian natural cosmetology formulation laboratory which marked the beginning of Aliza Jabès’ entrepreneurial adventure and the birth of Nuxe, a brand of natural dermocosmetics sold in pharmacies. The first success was the Huile Prodigeuse which accelerated investments in research and development with the launch of other natural and clean products according to a fundamental asset: reducing the environmental impact.

In 2007 the brand arrives in Italy which becomes the second market, after France, with a branch with 70 collaborators and 2,500 points of sale.

«The brand is very dynamic – comments the general manager of Nuxe, Muriel Koch -. Our products are manufactured in our factory in Brittany. Italy was the first foreign country where we decided to launch the brand and it is growing steadily, becoming a key market for us. We expect a 10% increase this year for a turnover of 25 million euros. In addition to Huile Prodigieuse, a natural dry oil for face, body and hair, our recent launch Anti Aging Super Serum10 with a vegan and clean formula and the suncare line are also doing well thanks to the strong partnership we are developing with Italian pharmacies. We are present above all in Lazio, Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna and our goal is to expand distribution, enter the top ten best-selling brands in the country and implement the relationship with pharmacists with services, assistance and training”.