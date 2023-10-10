Nvidia Plans to Launch GeForce RTX 3050 6GB Desktop Graphics Card with No External Power Supply Requirement

Nvidia to Launch GeForce RTX 3050 6GB Desktop Graphics Card, Says Kuai Technology News

October 10, Kuai Technology News – According to recent reports from BenchLife and confirmation from WccFtech, Nvidia is planning to release the highly anticipated GeForce RTX 3050 6GB desktop graphics card.

What sets this graphics card apart from its predecessors is that it does not require an external power supply. Instead, it can be easily plugged into the motherboard, with the power supply of the PCIe slot proving to be sufficient, eliminating the need for additional interface power supply.

BenchLife also revealed that the GPU of this graphics card was initially developed for laptops. However, due to market demand not meeting expectations, Nvidia has decided to repurpose it for desktop graphics cards. The demand for graphics cards that do not require an external power supply has given Nvidia an opportunity to meet the needs of a specific segment of users.

While the precise details such as the final name, specifications, and selling price of the RTX 3050 6GB are still unknown, it has been confirmed that the graphics card will be powered by the GA107-325 core. The core frequency will be reduced from the original 1777MHz to 1470MHz, and the GDDR6 memory bit width will be decreased from 128bit to 96bit. This will result in a reduction in power consumption from 115W to 70W.

Nvidia is expected to launch the RTX 3050 6GB desktop graphics card in January of next year. In a similar vein, rumors suggest that AMD may counter with the release of the Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB around the same time.

Currently, there are three mobile versions of the GeForce RTX 3050 available, providing users with various options. These include the RTX 3050 with 2560 CUDA cores and 4GB 64bit video memory (new version), the RTX 3050 with 2560 CUDA cores and 6GB 96bit video memory (new version), and the RTX 3050 with 2048 CUDA cores and 4GB 128bit video memory (old version).

As of now, it is unclear how many 30 series graphics cards Nvidia has in stock, as the inventory has not been cleared yet.

