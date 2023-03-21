Listen to the audio version of the article

Seventy-three works from private collections form an organic narrative flow which shows, through Obey’s work, how Street Culture – starting from Graffiti-Writing – has transformed over time into Street Art and Urban Art while maintaining its critical and subversive charge, despite now being an integral part of the international art system and market.

The synthesis of this path, the guiding image of the exhibition “We the People, are Greater than Fear”, is part of a campaign against intolerance towards other cultures and religions, created with the aim – as Shepard Fairey writes – of promoting appreciation for ethnic, religious, cultural and gender diversities.

Twenty years of Street art

Through Obey’s works, the exhibition covers not only the artist’s work and evolution but an entire period, twenty years of Street art, whose language moves and transforms to the rhythm of social, urban, cultural migrations, the evolution of communication methods. Obey, like Bansky, mark a phase of transition to a new dimension of Street Culture. Between the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s, the materials were no longer the spray cans used to write and paint on the walls, but stencils (Bansky), stickers and posters began to be used. Street Art acquires a new performative dimension and takes the form of social and viral communication. Obey’s generation attended design academies or schools and uses the language of design and the arts to convey the strength and messages they have seen in Street Culture to give life to a global art movement. Obey manages to create a logo culture in the absence of an object to sell, the non-brand brand, in which the criticism of consumerism is explicit through an image that sponsors nothing but has an extremely powerful message.

His first subject, the wrestler André de Giant, from the early 1990s becomes perhaps the most impressive guerrilla marketing campaign of the 20th century. At the end of the nineties, Shepard Fairey (real name of the artist) replaces the face of André The Giant with the Obey logo, embodying an “obey” that is rearticulated by young people towards previous generations as an act of disobedience, an ironic but assertive message against the culture of power. An expert in the history of design and communication, Fairey recovers futuristic graphics, Soviet suprematism, also in the aesthetic choice of four-colour printing, Maoist propaganda and Latin American historic muralism. In the two-year period 2008-2010, on the occasion of the creation by Obey of the “Hope” poster (part of the triptych, VOTE HOPE PROGRESS) with the face of Obama for the electoral campaign for the US presidential elections, the maximum mainstream consecration of a phenomenon takes place underground. Art critic Peter Schieldahl called it the most effective American political illustration since Uncle Sam’s I WANT YOU.