Obituaries for today, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

RODOLFO ARMANDO CERUTTI

The Mayor María Emilia Soria shares with deep regret the death of someone who was a Recognized Neighbor of the city, a direct collaborator of the management and father of Leo, whom she accompanies along with his family in this moment of pain.

NORMA CARDENAS VARGAS

Died on 09/17/2023 Zapala Medical College, accompanies the associate, Doctor José De La Rosa Cárdenas and family, on the occasion of the death of his mother, praying for her eternal rest.

NORA ETHEL CROCIATI Vda. DE ZGAIB

The Board of Directors and Staff of Patagonia Norte participate with great regret in the death of the mother of our trustee Alfredo Zgaib. We accompany him along with his family and friends in these moments of pain and we extend our heartfelt condolences.

RAUL FUENTES

Confluencia Services accompanies family and friends in these moments of deep sadness and pain.

NELIDA NORMA VENTELAO DE BARRIENTOS

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 69. Her husband: Jonathan Barrientos. Her children: Alejandra, Gustavo, Martin, Veronica and Norma. Her mother: Petrona Chagumil. Her political children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother and other relatives announce her death and that his remains were laid to rest in room “C” of Villegas 1045 and will be buried today at 10 in the Parque Las Fuentes Cemetery. SERVICE: COMPANY DINIELLO

Juan Fabian Riquelme

Love, three years ago today since your unfair departure because you were the perfect father and husband, an incredible human being, to tell you that your absence hurts and hurts a lot, we miss you too much, it is too difficult to live without you, I love you with my life, we love you, your daughter, your wife, Lauti , Rodri, M Paz, Facu and Antonia love you all your life Forget you Never forget my Love. Your departure on 09-18-2020 where our life changed forever I love you…

RODOLFO ARMANDO CERUTTI

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 83. His children: Paola, Lorena, Leonel and Rodolfo. His in-laws, grandchildren and other relatives announce his death and that his remains buried in room “A” of the Parque Las Fuentes Cemetery, Evita and Ruta 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be buried after a religious service in the chapel. SERVICE: COMPANY DINIELLO

IRMA ESTER NECULQUEO VDA. OF CASTLE

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 68. His children: Mario and Estela. His in-law children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives announce his death and that his remains, buried in Room “B” of Villegas 1045, were buried yesterday at 11:30 in the local necropolis SERVICE: DINIELLO COMPANY

RODOLFO ARMANDO CERUTTI

Javier Muñoz accompanies Paola and Family in this difficult moment.

JACOBO KOCHAN

Neighbors, Managers and Administrators of the Consortium at 55 Yrigoyen Street participate in his death and accompany his family in this moment of pain.

JORGE ROBERTO GOMEZ

Ciras SRL shares with regret the death of Jorge R. Gomez, father of our receptionist Alejandra Gómez, sending our condolences to her and her family at this difficult time.

