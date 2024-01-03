Obituaries for today, Wednesday, January 3, 2024

ROBERTO FELIX MARIN

Staff and Directors of Farmacia del Pueblo participate in the death of their colleague Silvia Marín’s father in the Province of Río Negro and accompany her in this moment of deep pain.

NICANDRO COLOMBIL

He died in General Roca at the age of 74. His relatives participate in his death by communicating that his remains were transferred to the town of Sierra Colorada for his farewell and subsequent burial. Transfer. Company CUETO AND CIA Social Services. CREMATIONS-TRANSFERS-BURIALS.

MARIO RAUL SOLIS

He died in Villa Regina at the age of 75. His relatives participate in his death by communicating that his remains were destined for cremation and then transferred to the Province of Chaco. Service. Company CUETO AND CIA Social Services. CREMATIONS-TRANSFERS-BURIALS.

JUAN SIFUENTE

He died in General Roca at the age of 78. His relatives participate in his death by communicating that his remains were transferred to the town of El Cuy for his farewell and subsequent burial. Company Service CUETO AND CIA Social Services. CREMATIONS-TRANSFERS-BURIALS.

FLORENCIO (TATIN) AMAYA

He died in General Roca at the age of 69. His wife Nancy Maldonado, his children Andrea, Pablo, Ariel, Lucas, Florencia, his political children, his brothers, political brothers, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives participate in his death by announcing that his remains are buried in the Eros Hall on Avda Roca 649 They were buried yesterday in the local necropolis. Company Service CUETO AND CIA Social Services. CREMATIONS-TRANSFERS-BURIALS.

LUISA GUARRERA

He died in General Roca at the age of 89. His relatives participate in his death by announcing that his remains were intended for cremation. Service. Company CUETO AND CIA Social Services. CREMATIONS-TRANSFERS-BURIALS.

Cesar Alberto Sandoval

At 8 years old, your departure separated us, but love keeps us united. Your family

MARIA CLAUDIA PRANAO

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 54. His son and his other relatives communicate his death and that his remains, buried in room “B” of Villegas 1045, were buried on 12/31/2023 at 10:30 in the local necropolis. SERVICE: COMPANY DINIELLO

FAVIO ROMERO

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 83. His wife: Marta Elena Martin. His children: Cristian, Evangelina and Gisela. Political children, grandchildren and other relatives report his death and that his remains, buried in room “D” of Villegas 1045, were buried on 12/31/2023 in the local necropolis. Affiliated with the Penitentiary Pantheon Commission. SERVICE: DINIELLO COMPANY

ISABEL GONZALEZ

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 88. His children: Nelida, Isabel, Roberto, Hugo, Cristina, Estela, Sandra and Guillermo. And other relatives report his death and that his remains kept in room “C” of Villegas 1045 were transferred to the Parque Las Fuentes Cemetery for his burial. SERVICE: DINIELLO COMPANY

ALBERTO JOSE SEOANE

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 71. His wife: Isabel Poblete. His children, grandchildren and other relatives report his death and that his remains, buried in room “C” of Vllegas 1045, were buried yesterday at 11:30 in the local necropolis. SERVICE: DINIELLO COMPANY

DANIEL ESTEBAN LLANQUINAO

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 29. His wife: Yesica Ortiz. His daughter: Sofia. His parents: Daniel Llanquinao and Nelly Leiva. And other relatives report his death and that his remains buried in room “C” of Villegas 1045 were transferred to the Parque Las Fuentes Cemetery for his burial. SERVICE: DINIELLO COMPANY

Pedro Pablo Leiva

He died in Neuquén on 12-31-2023 at the age of 71. Your wife Beatriz, your children Pablo, Nicolas, Roxana and Carol, we will miss you very much.

LUZGARDA MARIA PINEDA MEDINA

He died in General Roca at the age of 67. His relatives participate in his death by communicating that his remains, buried in Room A of Belgrano 678 de Cervantes, were buried in the local necropolis. Company Service CUETO AND CIA Social Services. CREMATIONS-TRANSFERS-BURIALS.

PABLO ANDRES PANITRU

He died in General Roca at the age of 50. His wife Sandra, his children, his brothers, his mother Rosario and other relatives participate in his death by announcing that his remains were buried in the Helios Hall at Avda Roca 649. They were buried yesterday in the necropolis. local. Affiliated with UATRE. Company Service CUETO AND CIA Social Services. CREMATIONS-TRANSFERS-BURIALS.

