OBLIVION PROTOCOL – Details zum Debüt „The Fall Of The Shires“

OBLIVION PROTOCOL announced their signing to Atomic Fire Records a few months ago. Today, the project brought to life by THRESHOLD keyboardist/songwriter Richard West can finally reveal the first details of their debut album called »The Fall Of The Shires«, which will be released later this year.

The record was released as a sequel to THRESHOLD Written on the critically acclaimed 2017 concept, Legends Of The Shires, it features a dense, climactic soundscape that sits somewhere between RUSH, STEVEN WILSON, PINK FLOYD in the days of The Dark Side Of The Moon, and hard rock masters GHOST, while still always subtly interspersed references to the roots of the album.

Richard West explains: “After my THRESHOLD bandmates decided not to record a sequel to the »Legends Of The Shires« story, I realized I wanted to stay in this world a little longer, so I decided to do it alone took my hand and wrote this album.”

OBLIVION PROTOCOL’s line-up is completed by three seasoned musicians: guitarist Ruud Jolie (WITHIN TEMPTATION), bassist Simon Andersson (DARKWATER) and drummer Darby Todd (DEVIN TOWNSEND). Also, THRESHOLD’s Karl Groom contributed some brilliant guitar solos to their debut album.

»The Fall Of The Shires« – Tracklist:

01. The Fall (Part 1)
02. Tormented
03. Public Safety Broadcast
04. This Is Not a Test
05. Storm Warning
06. Vertigo
07. Forests In The Fallout
08. The Fall (Part 2)

The cover of the disc was designed by the celebrated artist Thomas Ewerhard, who was also responsible for well-known THRESHOLD artworks (»Hypothetical«, »Subsurface«), and shows the decline of the world created with »Legends Of The Shires«. The quartet’s first-ever single, ‘Forests In The Fallout’, will be available on May 26th, with album pre-orders also available from the same date.

OBLIVION PROTOCOL sind:

Richard West (THRESHOLD) | Gesang, Keyboard
Ruud Jolie (WITHIN TEMPTATION) | guitar
Simon Andersson (DARKWATER) | Bass
Darby Todd (DEVIN TOWNSEND) | Drums

Band-Links:

