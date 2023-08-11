OBLIVION PROTOCOL

The Fall Of The Shires

(Progressive Rock)

Label: Atomic Fire Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 18.08.2023

At the end of »Legends«, the protagonist ponders a number of possible futures. The sequel tells the story of how he becomes king and the consequences of this decision. Right in the opener, he decides that the only way to control the populace is to oppress them. It makes this country a much darker place.” Richard West

After the singer’s position in THRESHOLD had been a kind of problem position in the last few years, but after the surprising departure of Andrew McDermott, who unfortunately passed away some time later and homecomer Damian Wilson said goodbye to HEADSPACE after ten years and two albums , another ex-singer was brought back with Glynn Morgan. The first collaboration in over 20 years was 2017’s Legends Of The Shire, a prog masterpiece that is second to none.

Co-founder keyboardist Richard West couldn’t let go of this world and so he wrote a second part, just for himself, as the band itself had no interest in a sequel. But he liked the whole thing so much that he stomped out of the ground OBLIVION PROTOCOL for the album now called “The Fall Of The Shire”. And the surprise – Richard is a more than talented singer himself, who carries this work effortlessly. In order to set the scene perfectly, however, he opted for lower-tuned guitars, turned up the atmospheric keys and orchestration a bit to create a new sound that still stays close enough to THRESHOLD and said album.

With Ruud Jolie (WITHIN TEMPATION), Simon Andersson (DARKWATER) and Darby Todd (DEVIN TOWNSEND), more than capable comrades-in-arms were quickly found and colleague Karl Groom also willingly contributed a few solos.

The album starts with the same musical theme as the quasi-title track “The Shire Pt.I” of the THRESHOLD work and you immediately feel at home. Richard handles the vocals well, although they don’t have the heaviness and raw undertones of Glynn. After the dreamy number, West delivers all sorts of prog fare with a dense atmosphere, mostly rocking riffs bordering on metal and numerous allusions to his earlier works. A pinch of GHOST joins in with matching organ sounds and a similar vocal style, which is particularly noticeable in the dreamy “Public Safety Broadcast”. “This Is Not A Test” cranks the orchestration to the limit and, paired with dark keyboards and partly pop parts, effortlessly gets under your skin. But also legends like RUSH or PINK FLOYD – and thus probably also AYREON – can be felt again and again as not particularly surprising influences.

OBLIVION PROTOCOL is a successful THRESHOLD spin-off that manages to evoke the cozy atmosphere of this prog metal sensation, but also to set new accents.

Tracklist „The Fall Of The Shires“:

1. The Fall (Part 1)

2. Tormented

3. Public Safety Broadcast

4. This Is Not A Test

5. Storm Warning

6. Vertigo

7. Forests In The Fallout

8. The Fall (Part 2)

Total playing time: 37:51

Band-Links:

OBLIVION PROTOCOL – The Fall Of The ShiresLine Up:Richard West (Vocals, Keys)Ruud Jolie (Guitars)Simon Andersson (Bass)Darby Todd (Drums)Guests:Karl Groom (Guitars)8…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “OBLIVION PROTOCOL – The Fall Of The Shires”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/oblivionprotocol_thefallof-1.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post OBLIVION PROTOCOL – The Fall Of The Shires appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

