Observing integrity and innovation, showing the style of political and legal officers in the new era, “Public Prosecution” came to a successful conclusion_Guangming.com

“As the national public prosecutor, we represent the meaning of the national public prosecution.” As the prosecutor An Ni completed the trial of the suspect Zhou Siyue as the public prosecutor, the truth of the 7.23 case came to light, and the TV series “Public Prosecution” also came to a perfect conclusion!

This film is guided by the First Procuratorate of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Fourth Procuratorate of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Information Office of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, and the Institute of Procuratorial Theory of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. , Tencent Video, Zhu Jianhua, Sun Zhonghuai, and Liu Siyu are the chief producers, Li Guangsen, Chen Weizhong, and Liu Siyu are the chief producers, Hou Shaohui, Wang Yashi, and Wang Jing are the producers, Yu Ding is the director, Chen Fujun and Zu Ruomeng are the chief screenwriters, Tang Sancai, etc. As the screenwriter, Di Lieba, Tong Dawei, Gao Xin, You Jingru lead the leading roles, Feng Lei is invited to star, Han Dong and Jia Qing are special stars, Xiong Ziqi, Tan Kai, Wang Xun, Li Yixiao, Shen Xiaohai are friendly stars, Ma Yuan, Liu Zhibing, Chen Zihan, Lei Han, Xu Wenguang, Sha Baoliang and others starred in the first TV series “Public Prosecution” with the theme of procuratorial organs’ combating new types of cybercrime, and it came to a successful conclusion on Beijing Satellite TV, Zhejiang Satellite TV, Tencent Video, and iQiyi.

The TV series “Public Prosecution” focuses on new types of cyber crimes closely related to people’s lives, reproduces illegal and criminal acts such as cyber fraud, online loans, online gambling, and cyber violence, and shows that prosecutors in the new era are fulfilling their original mission, adhering to the spirit of the rule of law, and maintaining The unremitting efforts made by the people in terms of life and property safety and the firm determination to safeguard fairness and justice.

Since its broadcast on May 29, the TV series “Public Prosecution” has achieved outstanding results on various platforms and data lists. The popularity value is 24586, and the highest popularity value of iQiyi is 7287. The mainstream media also affirmed that “Public Prosecution” made the audience resonate strongly while following the drama, increased legal knowledge, and also made the audience better understand the image of justice and daily work of prosecutors in reality.

The plot is full of tension, and the textbook of anti-fraud popularization law is interpreted with the true feelings of judicial practitioners

From the beginning of the broadcast, Internet cases occurred frequently, and the truth behind them was complicated and confusing. At the end of the 7.23 project, a series of Internet crime cases were solved. As if participating in this battle of justice, together with An Ni, He Luyuan and others to search for the source, go deeper and touch the truth. I have seen how cybercriminals use a series of methods such as voice camouflage, professional speech skills, big data analysis, and embezzlement of citizens’ personal information to carry out cybercrime in a targeted manner, lure victims into being deceived, and gradually take risks and step into the abyss. The criminals treated a group of deceived people with cruel methods such as water prison and waterboarding; they also witnessed the staff of political and legal agencies represented by An Ni and He Luyuan bravely moving forward and directly attacking the public on the road to justice. The root of the crime, the spirit of not fearing sacrifice, and adhering to the justice for the people.

Although the TV series “Public Prosecution” has come to an end, the voices about anti-fraud and anti-fraud and resisting cybercrime have not stopped. The play is based on the top ten typical cases of cracking down on new cybercrimes punished by procuratorial organs across the country. For example, college students become addicted to playing online games, recharge the game through online loans, and are finally forced to die and choose to commit suicide; executives of Internet companies are repeatedly caught in online gambling. , struggling in desperation; a group of young people were deceived to go abroad, forced to commit online fraud, and experienced inhuman torture. Through a series of shocking cases, the greed and evil of cybercriminals are truly restored, and the image of the staff of political and legal agencies shines brightly in fast-paced and intense cases. It enables the audience to recognize the nature of cybercrime while chasing dramas, and raise awareness of anti-fraud and anti-fraud. In addition to real cases, exciting court debates, and dangerous cross-border tracking, the series also portrays the image of prosecutors in detail. They are the embodiment of law and justice in court, and they are awe-inspiring. Public prosecutors, and in private they are also ordinary people who stay up late and work overtime, keep their feet on the ground, are forced to marry, and have ordinary lives, so as to narrow the distance with the audience and convey the warmth and enthusiasm of the law.

The theme is innovative, the creative perspective is professional, and the ideological, artistic, and ornamental aspects are perfectly unified

As a procuratorial drama, in order to present the daily life of prosecutors more realistically, the TV drama “Public Prosecution” took 3 years for the screenwriter team to consult materials, screen cases, conduct field visits, understand the process of handling cases, observe court debates, patiently polish the script, and handle cases to the front line Prosecutors learn and consult experts in procuratorial business, and the lines related to public prosecution law are professional, accurate and meticulous; Eat and live together, and strive to impress the audience with vivid and lively work and life scenes to the greatest extent. In the play, the public security and law enforcement and other case-handling scenes are filmed and reproduced in real scenes, and An Ni, He Luyuan and others risked their lives to track them across the country, uprooting and bringing the criminals behind the scenes of cybercrime to justice, which seems to be far away from us , In fact, it comes from life, and it is related to people’s livelihood. In finding out the truth of the case and safeguarding the safety of people’s lives and property, prosecutors in the new era have no bystanders. For the sake of the people, they bow down as a bridge and stand up as a ladder, always putting the people first. In this way, based on the realistic procuratorial life and the sublimated creative expression based on real cases, the TV series “Public Prosecution” not only aroused intense discussions among the audience after it was broadcast, but also received praise from authoritative media, industry media, experts and scholars. focus on.

People’s Daily Online commented on the play, saying that “it not only vividly shows the demeanor and appearance of public prosecutors and political and legal officers in the new era, but also leads the audience to have a deeper understanding of the procuratorial functions and realize the concept of justice for the people.” In an article published by the National Radio and Television Think Tank, it stated that “it fully demonstrates that Chinese-style modernization practices provide fresh materials for literary and artistic creation. Literary and artistic creation must firmly grasp the pulse of the times, truly show the style of the times, and use the lens to represent the country on the journey of modernization.” The new developments, new practices, and new achievements of governance are a portrait of the era, a biography of the era, and a manifestation of the mission of literary and artistic creation.” “Rule of Law Daily” “The procuratorial career is the soul of the TV series “Public Prosecution”, and the fiery procuratorial life is the source of the screenwriter’s creation.” “Procuratorial Daily” “The whole drama focuses on the theme of procuratorial work in the new era, with the Supreme People’s Procuratorate issuing the No. As an entry point, it exposes the routines and tactics behind various new types of cyber crimes such as online gambling, illegal online loans, illegal online live broadcasts, online defamation, and online traps. “Look at other people’s stories, beat your own life”, protect yourself, The property safety and network safety of family and friends may be the biggest inspiration to the audience.”

The TV series “Public Prosecution” perfectly integrates legal professional knowledge, legal concepts and artistic creation methods, bringing audiences a brand-new artistic experience of anti-fraud law, prevention and combating new types of cyber crimes with real connotations. The reality of the popular broadcast of “Public Prosecution” tells us that this procuratorial drama that truly reproduces the brand-new achievements of the procuratorial organs in participating in the modernization of social governance capabilities, and this masterpiece of realism that focuses on the realistic themes of outstanding public prosecutors in the new era who fulfill their mission and forge ahead. It is an excellent drama series in which the people’s prosecutors report to the people in the new era.

