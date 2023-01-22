Home Entertainment Obsidian almost made “Avatar 2” game CEO wants to develop another “Radiation” before retiring
Obsidian almost made an Avatar 2 game.

In an interview with Game Pressure, studio CEO Feargus Urquhart discussed the future of the Fallout series,It also admitted that Obsidian had been in contact with James Cameron’s team.

“Avatar 2 just came out and Cameron spent 10/15 years working on it,” Urquhart said. “Once upon a time,We had discussions with them about making an Avatar 2 game, I don’t remember how many years ago. Maybe 8 years, maybe 6 years. “

“For Cameron, there are these masterpieces, and for me, creating games is about taking players into these worlds and letting them have a good time. I don’t need every game to be Avatar 2 ,Right?”

Urquhart was also asked if he wanted to make another Fallout game, but he was quick to note that none is currently in development.

Obsidian almost made

“We’re not working on the project right now, our mission is already filled with The Oath, Grounded and The Outer Worlds 2. I don’t know when we’ll start talking about new games, maybe late 2023.I would love to do another Fallout before I retire. I don’t know when that is, and I don’t know when it’s time to retire.

If we do another Fallout, I think it’s the next chapter of Fallout, not the last. That’s where I’m interested, because it gives me a little bit of freedom from not having to make games or movies or books that have to be the most amazing. Because if you say that to yourself or to the public, you’re going to be in trouble. “

“If we were going to do a new Fallout game, what would we like to say about our game? Why would we think it would be better? What would people like? Why would they think it would be better? What have you learned in years, five years, ten years? Then go create that world. Use PC or console to make an amazing world. But know that it’s more about the story and the characters, and what players can do in that world Do things. And that’s Fallout. It’s about giving people an authentic representation of the world and letting them play.”

