OceanGate, the company in charge of the ‘Titan’ that imploded, suspended its operations

OceanGatethe company that managed the tourist submersible ‘Titan’which imploded during a dive to visit the remains of the Titanic, suspended all exploration and commercial operations, it was officially announced Thursday.

Through its website, the company confirmed the news, although it did not provide further details.

The US and Canadian authorities launched a investigation to establish the cause of the implosion that caused the death of its five occupants at the end of last June.

The Titan submarine.

On June 18 OceanGate He reported that had lost contact with the submersibleand four days after disappearing in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the Coast Guard confirmed that they had found the remains of the Titan submarine, which was traveling with five crew to see the remains of the mythical Titanic, sunk in 1912.

Among the passengers lost in the ocean were millionaire Shahzada Dawood and her 19-year-old son, Suleman; British businessman and adventurer Hamish Harding; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a famous French explorer, and Stockton Rush, director of OceanGate, the company responsible for these trips, which cost 250,000 euros per person.

Titan tragedy: what was the fatal warning that everyone ignored

OceanGate suspends its “luxury” excursions to the bottom of the sea

The company OceanGate -which has been operating since 2015 in three oceans at depths of almost 500 meters- I had been organizing luxury excursions which lasted ten days and included eight days at sea.

Those interested paid 250,000 dollars to travel in the submersible called “Titan”.

As part of its risky expeditions, the company offered to approach the Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912 during its maiden voyage from England to New York with 2,224 passengers and crew on board. More than 1,500 people died in the tragedy.

Titan was built and designed with an aerospace-grade carbon fiber hull coupled with titanium end caps and a canopy following the advice of the Titan’s engineering team. Marshall Space Flight Center from NASA.

CA/ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

