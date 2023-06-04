Oceanlord – Kingdom Cold – HeavyPop.at

Three years after their first Demo have 2020 Oceanlord with Kingdom Cold recorded an enormously promising in stoner, doom and psychedelic hard rock – “Stoner Gloom Rock” – floating debut album.

The production of Monolord-CEO Esben Williams has the sound of Peter Willmott (guitar, vocals), Jason Ker (bass) and Jon May (drums) from the latent Goth-affine, sometimes even vague Type 0 Negative thought-provoking tendencies of the demo and steered into fuzzy realms right at the beginning with more power, clarity and brilliance: Kingdom slowly sets into deliberate movement, has a classic attitude, epic and heavy like Pallbearer; the stoic repetition works monotonously and the melodic riffs stubbornly sticks – the fact that Willmott’s vocals are more unspectacular than not necessarily a charismatic means to an end makes an ideal understatement to draw the focus to the most convincing aspects of the opener, its hypnotic persistence in catchiness.

Isle of the Dead stoically striding stoically as Doom patiently cruising down the highway leaning back, solidly rocking in melodramatic leisurelyness – but only really revealing when Oceanlord at some point give in to a purely instrumental spiral in a pretty herbaceous way, losing themselves in themselves.

In the fundamental melancholy of the music lie the best scenes of Kingdom Cold but surprisingly even elsewhere.

About where 2340 relies on the groove of his folky charisma, which reinforces the maritime concept and brings out the voice of Willmott in the 70s aura more ideally – that there are some Neil Young vibes in the Black Sabbath-Mantel registered, is absolutely true! Or when Siren this loose Comets on Fire-meets-Black Mountain-Feeling without hippy patches, lets you drift along contemplatively, longingly, the guitar ripples and the panorama opens up howling.

So Cold reminiscent of the silent stanza of Everybody Knows That You‘re Insane as its bluesy continuation in even more reveling pondering, on a swaying Clutch-Base before too Come Home a psychedelic anachronism is like having Low outlines a heavy psych number – in which symptomatically everything remains a little too little gripping, also because the voice does not really act compellingly, since one can guess the angelic patina in the harmonies, no matter how beautiful it may be.

If this conclusion of Kingdom Cold not to the point, but also not quite to the point of transcendence, it is definitely a symbol for the air upwards, the Oceanlord after this promising calling card, which also fits the visual aesthetics perfectly, based on which the strengths of the band are not yet ultimately determined.

