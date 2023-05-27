Home » Oceanlord – Kingdom Cold
Oceanlord – Kingdom Cold

Oceanlord – Kingdom Cold

(c) Jenny Jones

Despite their sometimes very different musical backgrounds – from black and death metal to grunge and alternative rock to country folk and blues – the three musicians are united Oceanlord a penchant for leisurely, classic doom-heavyness. The band, which was only founded in Melbourne in 2019, attracted attention with a powerful demo tape and worked on the first long player during the lockdowns in their own home studio. Isolation and occupational therapy are now paying off, because the debut „Kingdom Cold“ tears off the seats in the best sense of the word.

There are just six songs in these almost 42 minutes, accompanied by monolithic dimensions and oppressive intensity. The mighty distortion tends towards fuzz when “Kingdom” makes its way towards the prelude. An overdose of heaviness comes through here, accompanied by sawing and exciting riffs. Oceanlord see their doom approach at the crossroads to classic metallic sounds, which sometimes raises parallels to Seamount or Candlemass, even bringing something NWOBHM onto the floor. Peter Willmott’s character voice successfully rounds off this tough and likeable happening.

In “Isle Of The Dead” it almost comes to a standstill in places. The clocks tick backwards as the Australians stomp through uncomfortable thickets, plus the riff sounds like black metal in slow motion – and still fits in well with the Oceanlord sound. In the midst of an absolute contradiction, the usual yearning and demanding vocals rise and carry this powerful high-flyer towards the exit. The anxiety of the concluding “Come Home” seems almost dynamic in places, shifting up and down a few gears again and again until the guitar solo threatens to suffocate between effect pedals.

See also  Microsoft warns that it is best not to install the latest Windows 10 update, there may be errors with white text on a blue background and there is no solution for the time being | T Kebang

Exactly that contributes massively to the sympathy value of this debut. “Kingdom Cold” sounds very unique and yet pleasantly familiar, caught in contradiction, musty and at the same time completely fresh. The heart for metal classics becomes clear, as well as the desire for distortion, which sometimes blossoms into strange things. Oceanlord follow an exciting, exciting path that knows how to captivate. With this idiosyncratic interpretation, they are running into open doors – a gripping, entertaining record from start to finish, which feels like it’s constantly growing.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 05/26/2023
Available through: Magnetic Eye Records / Prophecy Productions (Soulfood Music)

Website: www.oceanlord.band
Facebook: www.facebook.com/oceanlordau

Slider-Pic (c) Simon Smith

