“Ode to Joy 3” “Five Beauties” are all replaced in the summer, and another wave of new dramas is coming in the second half

Seeing that the summer season has entered the second half, another wave of new dramas rushed in!

The reality drama “Ice Rain and Fire” starring Chen Xiao and Wang Yibo suddenly went live on Youku this Thursday. This drama takes the front-line anti-drug police as the protagonist. It can be said that it has attracted much attention since it started filming. “Agarwood is like crumbs” starring Zi and Cheng Yi.

The main female lead is still the mainstream of the summer season. Following Yuan Quan’s “A Covenant of Roses” and Chen Shu’s “Second Embrace”, Jiang Shuying’s “Ode to Joy 3” and Guan Xiaotong’s “Twenty”. Do Not Confused 2″ has also been set.

There is also a campus youth drama “We Chasing the Rainbow”, which is obviously customized for the post-90s generation. It is also scheduled to be launched next Tuesday.

Reproduce the front-line anti-drug police

“Fire and Ice”

Start date: August 11

Broadcasting platform: Youku Solo Broadcast

“Frozen, Rain and Fire” is a reality drama, with Fu Dongyu as the chief director and Melias, Zhang Yuanang and Fu Dongyu as the chief screenwriters, which reproduces the real situation of the front-line anti-drug police. The previous “Icebreaker”, which was also based on the theme of anti-drug, was also written by Fu Dongyu. In addition to Chen Xiao and Wang Yibo, the two leading actors with their own “traffic”, this drama also has a group of veteran actors, including Wang Jinsong, Liu Yijun, Zhao Zhaoyi, who are very familiar.

Chen Xiao, who was frequently searched for “Menghualu” before, played the role of Wu Zhenfeng, an anti-drug policeman. Three years ago, Wu’s father was killed by drug trafficking group K for drug-related violations. Wu Zhenfeng was also expelled from the police for reckless violation of discipline. Later, in order to save his friend Chen Yu, he was kidnapped by drug dealers, and he has never heard from him again. Three years later, Chen Yu, played by Wang Yibo, also became an anti-drug policeman. He met Wu Zhenfeng again, but found that he was inextricably linked with the drug cartel.

In order to completely annihilate the drug trafficking group, Chen Yu obeyed the arrangement of the superior department and took off his police uniform to start a new course of his anti-drug career. At the same time, he learned that Wu Zhenfeng was actually a lone hero lurking in the drug cartel, and the two entered the drug cartel one after another…

In order to pursue the authenticity and sense of substitution of the plot, the main creative team has visited the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, drug rehabilitation centers, etc. many times to collect styles and create scenes, in order to use real-life lenses and realistic brushstrokes to get as close to the daily life of anti-drug police as possible.

The opening chapter of “Ice Rain and Fire” is full of crises. Whether it’s Wu Zhenfeng fighting alone and approaching a ruthless drug dealer in order to clear his father’s grievances, or the excitement of Chen Yu’s pursuit of Wu Zhenfeng in the laneway, or the suspenseful identity of Lin Dezan and the drug dealers exchanging news, all of them are It allows the audience to experience the difficulties and obstacles faced by the front-line anti-drug police in fighting drug dealers.

The “Five Beauty” on the 22nd floor has all been replaced

“Ode to Joy 3”

Start date: August 11

Broadcasting platform: Tencent Video, Migu Video, Dragon TV

As a popular female-themed drama, “Ode to Joy” has a sequel to the sequel! This “Ode to Joy 3” still uses the team of the “Ode to Joy” series, produced by Noon Sunshine, with Hou Hongliang as the chief producer, director Jian Chuanqi and the original author and this season’s screenwriter, Anai.

However, the “Five Beauty” on the 22nd floor composed of Liu Tao, Jiang Xin, Wang Ziwen, Yang Zi and Qiao Xin has been replaced by the “New Five Beauty”. Ruida’s interesting Ye Zhenzhen (played by Jiang Shuying), refined and capable Fang Zhiheng (played by Yang Caiyu), Zhu Zhe (played by Zhang Jianing), who is human, idealistic Ho Minhong (played by Zhang Huiwen), and Yu Chuhui (played by Li Haofi) who is sober and hardworking.

“It’s not easy for a girl to find a safe shared house in Shanghai…” “Ode to Joy 3” also takes the 22nd floor of the Ode to Joy Community as the scene and uses trivial daily life as clues to tell the story of five people who grew up under different circumstances. Women, in laughter and stumbling, harvest sincere and touching neighborly sisterhood, and work together to overcome the dark and dangerous thorns of life.

But maybe it’s because the first two parts of “Ode to Joy” impressed the audience too deeply, and the new configuration of “Ode to Joy 3” has nothing to do with the previous work. Doubt, the holes dug by the director and the screenwriter in the first two films can’t be filled.