As one of the hot dramas in the summer, the urban women’s inspirational drama “Ode to Joy 3”, which is currently being broadcast on Dragon TV, has been searched on the frequency, which has aroused everyone’s hot discussion. In the play, five girls with different growth backgrounds and personalities came to the 22nd floor of Joyous Song Community to face various difficulties in life together. Nowadays, the public praise of the play has declined significantly compared with the previous work. The five actors have been questioned due to reasons such as character design, acting skills, and comparison with the original “Five Beauties”, and they are under tremendous pressure. How will the protagonists respond to this?

Zhang Huiwen:

The character was scolded on the hot search and was prepared

Not long after “Ode to Joy 3” was launched on Dragon TV, topics such as “He Minhong was angry” and “I was killed by He Minhong” became hot searches. Some viewers said that He Minhong lived up to his name, “with the heart of the Virgin Mary and compassion for the world, and keen to stand on the moral high ground and punish others without knowing the truth”. For example, Fang Zhiheng, played by Yang Caiyu, had just beaten the pervert for her, and she turned her head and speculated that others might be “nursed”; in addition to secretly mocking her new roommate Zhu Zhe in the circle of friends, “the old cucumber paints green paint”, and they lived together on the first day It is also stipulated: Because of the shared rent, the bathroom is limited, and the time for each person to go to the toilet should not exceed 5 minutes… Zhang Huiwen, the actor, said in an interview that she didn’t like this character so much when she got the script at first, but she slowly understood it during the shooting process. “Ho Minhong”. She believes that the audience will continue to watch, and they will see the growth and changes of this girl.

Being repeatedly scolded on the hot search, He Minhong’s actor Zhang Huiwen is prepared. She mentioned that during the filming, everyone joked that He Minhong would be controversial. “But first of all, I think actors need to take on different roles. They can try and challenge more, and they can’t stop taking them because they are afraid of being scolded by everyone.” Zhang Huiwen said frankly that she “didn’t like her that much” at first sight when she saw the script, and sometimes she didn’t understand her behavior. “Her character is completely opposite to that in my life, and I also chatted with the director a lot.” In the end, Zhang Huiwen gave He Minhong a definition of “clumsy”, “Her clumsiness is manifested in that she sometimes does not understand other people’s dialogues, and she will live in her own world; her simplicity is because she is very Unpretentious, a lot of the words are very direct.”

Even if she is not likable at the moment, Zhang Huiwen said that He Minhong is a very kind girl, “I can’t say recognition, only understanding. The process of my performance is also to understand why she talks like this and communicates with people like this. process”. She mentioned that in the later stage of the plot, the audience should understand why He Minhong did this, “She is very simple, because she is so well protected by her parents, she has never experienced beatings in society, and many things are taken for granted without taking into account. other people’s feelings”. But He Minhong will definitely grow up, which is why Zhang Huiwen initially decided to play her.

The new “five beauties” in real life are as good as the previous “five beauties”. Zhang Huiwen mentioned that the five people got along very well in private, “Everyone played very well, and the atmosphere was very pleasant.” But there are still some unpleasant and even quarrel scenes in the later stage. “I really want to scold them, but I really can’t open my mouth, including some very direct words to everyone, which is a bit embarrassing for me.”

Jiang Shuying:

Will “ride the wind and waves” to the end

Jiang Shuying has worked very hard in recent years, and the works she has performed are all big productions with high topicality and high-quality behind-the-scenes teams. , and finally achieved the annual explosion, making it a rare upward trend among Mesozoic actresses. “Ode to Joy 3”, which is currently being broadcast on Dragon TV, is also a “routine” from the perspective of actors and actresses, but the results are not satisfactory – due to various problems such as script, character design, and audience’s aesthetic fatigue, the reputation is not as good as the first two films. .

In response to the audience’s controversy about the play, as well as the comparison and evaluation of it with the actresses of the previous work, Jiang Shuying came prepared, “I believe that not only me, but all the actors will take over a work of this level of “Ode to Joy 3″. I know the attention, discussion, and even doubts and denials that this may bring. But aren’t everyone riding the wind and waves and overcoming obstacles? Isn’t there a wind and waves that won’t ride the wind?”

In “Ode to Joy 3”, Jiang Shuying plays Ye Zhenzhen, one of the new “Five Beauties”, who lives in Room 2203 of Ode to Joy Community. The female scientist has a good appearance, a good family background, a good career, and a good personality. It is rare that she is still “sober in the world“. She has the courage to help her sisters solve various difficulties and is called a “perfect neighbor”. Beautiful “female scientists” are indeed rare in urban dramas, but the more perfect the character is, the easier it is to be accompanied by controversy: Is there really such a person in life? In an interview, Jiang Shuying said frankly that some people may think that this image is not very grounded, “but I also saw many netizens who said that they wanted to have such neighbors and would share their ‘doing a good deed every day’ and seeing them I am still very happy to be able to share some of the things I have done under the influence of Ye Zhen Zhen.”

In order to play a good scientist, Jiang Shuying deliberately went to the Internet to search for relevant information before filming, “I also went to the Weibo of some relevant people to see if there are any interesting points in their living habits.” Come on, the distance between scientists and ordinary people is “not as far as I imagined”, “They are very funny, they also follow dramas, and they have actors they like. Everyone is the same, they are quite diverse and down-to-earth. .”

During the filming, Jiang Shuying believed that he wanted to capture the dedicated attitude and spirit of these scientific researchers, “We have many scenes in the laboratory, and there will be professional teachers to guide us and teach us some operating norms in the laboratory. In this process, I really feel that doing research is a very rigorous thing. Their awe for their profession is especially worth learning. This is also a great achievement for me to play this role. “

Regarding Ye Zhenzhen’s “perfect” setting, Jiang Shuying said bluntly, this is not a role that can’t eat human fireworks, she also has setbacks and annoyances like ordinary people, “For example, in the laboratory, she gets along with her colleagues, There are also troubles, but Ye Zhen Zhen has the ability to simplify the complex, and will not let these troubles affect her emotions. She can deal with the troubles as soon as possible, and she is very supportive in this regard. scientific”.

Jiang Shuying also emphasized that what makes Ye Zhenzhen the most enviable is not her material conditions, but her “spiritual strength”, “Her optimism is particularly positive. She loves to laugh, these characteristics touch me very much, I believe she too Infecting the friends around me.” As for the similarity between his own life and the new “five beauties”, Jiang Shuying said that he has both Yu Chuhui’s direct expression and Ye Zhenzhen’s like to manage affairs, “Including us in When filming, I will take care of Ah Chu (Li Haofi) more in private, I tend to take care of things and want to take care of them.”

Yang Caiyu:

Feel more like a brother

Yang Caiyu is the former “Three Beauties of Youth”, this time she has transformed into Fang Zhiheng in the new “Ode to Joy”, a mysterious and glamorous company personnel. Through this role, the audience also sees another side of Yang Caiyu. Li Haofi, who played Yu Chuhui, previously revealed in an interview that getting along in life made her feel that Yang Caiyu was especially like her “brother”. In this regard, Yang Caiyu also said, “My personality is actually quite like a boy. I have a strong sense of justice and get along more directly with the people around me, so I may feel more like a brother.”

In the play, Fang Zhiheng, played by Yang Caiyu, is a staff member of a financial company. She is beautifully dressed and has a cold temperament. Although she moved to the Joyful Song Community around the same time as the other four girls, she is not as enthusiastic and active as Ye Zhenzhen. He became one with the co-rental girls Zhu Zhe, He Minhong, and Yu Chuhui. Because of his cold personality and mysterious behavior, Fang Zhiheng also attracted everyone’s attention at first. Being injured in the workplace is the main reason for Fang Zhiheng’s “mystery”. Yang Caiyu thinks about the character’s character, “In the early stage, she will create a feeling that strangers are not allowed to enter.” But with the development of the plot, Fang Zhiheng will slowly make changes and get closer to other girls. “In the later stage, Fang Zhiheng was very friendly, kind, and even a little bit two.”

Talking about the establishment of friendship between the five girls, the rapid development from strangers to good sisters, Yang Caiyu also said: “First of all, I think that these five girls can quickly establish friendship under the premise that everyone is very kind. In addition, After all, this is a TV series, so I still hope to convey truth, kindness and beauty to the audience.”

Yang Caiyu recalled that during the filming of “Ode to Joy 3”, the “five beauties” coexisted for eight months. For the future, Yang Caiyu said, “I hope to play some more detached roles, which can be small people, more down-to-earth and more human roles.”

Text/Reporter Yang Wenjie