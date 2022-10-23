Home Entertainment Odie’s ex-wife and actor rumored that the license plate “password of love” has become irrefutable evidence_Zheng Yuncan_Chen Hao_Netizen
Original title: Odie’s ex-wife and male star rumored that the license plate “Code of Love” is hard evidence

Male star Ou Di (Ou Hansheng) married Zheng Yuncan in 2014. After the marriage, they had 2 daughters. In September last year, they suddenly announced without warning that they had broken up and officially ended their 7-year marriage, but then it was reported that Ou Di’s ex-wife Zheng Yuncan was suspected of being with actor Chen Haosen. close relationship. Today (23rd), some media broke the news again. It was reported that Zheng Yuncan originally planned to have a “secret meeting” on Valentine’s Day. He found that paparazzi followed and fled quickly, and Zheng Yuncan’s license plate even hidden the “password of love” for the two.

After Zheng Yuncan and Chen Haosen had an affair, they immediately changed their license plates. They thought they wanted to avoid people’s eyes and ears. After a closer look, they found that the license plate number was mysterious. The high-profile and secret love machine also shows that the romantic love between the two has exploded.”

It is reported that Chen Haosen was revealed to have a private IG account last year, and the number behind the account is Zheng Yuncan’s birthday, and the two sides often like each other. Some netizens even speculated that the two sides started dating in September last year, which means that Zheng Yuncan had not broken up with Ou Di at that time. At that time, Chen Haosen’s personal account said “it’s yours if you survive”. Later, after Zheng Yuncan broke up, the introduction became a breakup again. Later, it was changed to “Weeeeeee”, which looks like a cry of love.

In addition, Zheng Yuncan had a dinner with his friends, and a group photo was uploaded to the social networking site. There was also a mysterious man covered with stickers in the photo. Netizens also boldly speculated that the man was Chen Haosen. It was blocked, and the related pictures and texts also disappeared.Return to Sohu, see more

