Of course Youxi announced the 2023 film list of four new IP plus high-quality content construction-Qianlong.com·China Capital Network

Source title: Of course there are dramas announced the 2023 film list “Secret No. 9” and “The Code of Shanghe Tu during Qingming Festival” are listed

Recently, Damai’s drama label “Of course you play” released the 2023 annual film list, among which four new dramas officially announced for the first time have aroused widespread attention and discussion in the industry: “Secret No. 9”, “2:22″, ” Qingming Shanghetu Password” and “True Love Tavern”, these four works with different styles originated from the four dimensions of well-known British dramas, hits in the West District, best-selling books, and real stories. , Continue to increase the determination of high-quality content construction. In addition to the previously performed “Skins”, “Frankenstein”, “The Portrait of Dorian Gray” and many other well-received classic works, it is foreseeable that in the future, of course there will be dramas that will continue to bring more theater audiences. What a high-quality drama content and live experience. (Of course, there are four new IP dramas announced in the drama) Of course, some dramas focus on the two core sections of “New Interpretation of Classics” and “Current Life” in terms of content creation. “New Interpretation of Classics” uses innovative presentation methods and modern perspectives to reinterpret classic texts. “Secret No. 9”, “2:22” and “The Code of Shanghe Tu during Qingming Festival” are all the latest masterpieces of the series; the “Current Life” section focuses on young people’s current experiences, perspectives and attitudes towards life. Under this content strategy, Launched “True Love Tavern”, which takes real stories as the core and expresses contemporary emotions and attitudes towards life. Of course, the release of the four new works of the drama has received high expectations from the market. The first immersive drama “Secret No. 9” is adapted from the British dark comedy of the same name that is popular all over the world. The drama has been produced for 8 seasons and has won a super high reputation with an average quarterly score of 9 on Douban. list, and has a broad audience base. This time, of course, Youxi has been authorized by the BBC, and will soon cooperate to launch the first offline performance version of this IP, which is highly anticipated by the market. “2:22” (2:22, A Ghost Story) is a phenomenon-level thriller drama from the West End. Performed five rounds, 18 months, and over 500 performances in the West District. Tom Felton, who is famous for playing Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” series, joined the cast, and has launched many shows in the United States, Australia, South Korea, etc. Edition production. At the same time, it has also received a number of awards and nominations including the Oliver Award, and has received high scores of 4-5 stars from overseas mainstream media such as TimeOut, the British Guardian, and the Daily Mail. Artistic and commercial explosive works. How the upcoming Chinese version will interpret this popular work is also a hot spot in the market. The national suspense novel “The Code of Shanghe Picture at Qingming Festival” is a masterpiece written by the writer Ye Wenbiao after five years of conception and three years of creation. It is based on “A Picture of Rising the River at Qingming Festival” by Zhang Zeduan, a famous painter of the Song Dynasty. In addition to resurrecting the 824 characters in the volume one by one and writing them into this story of hidden conspiracy and murder, it also reproduces the prosperous scenery of Shili Bianhe River in this book. Show the social culture and customs of the Northern Song Dynasty. The drama series of the same name produced by Youku has started development, and the drama version will be jointly developed and produced by Of course Youxi and Shanghai Drama Art Center. According to previous data, 35% of the viewers of the film-acting IP musical “I’m Waiting for You at the End of Time” developed by Of course Youxi are new users. The play “The Code of Shanghe Tu during the Qingming Festival”, the linkage between the drama and the series, will continue to bring more growth to the drama market. The ambient music story theater “True Love Tavern” uses the environmental drama that has attracted much attention nowadays as the carrier, with the adaptation of real stories as the core, and pays more attention to the expression of contemporary emotions and stories. The first theater work launched after reaching a strategic cooperation in the content creation of music drama, authorized by the well-known podcast brand “Story FM”. Ding Bang Music, a new official announcement under the well-known music label Caotai Echo, with MrMiss as the manager, will provide music authorization and new repertoire creation for the show, and there will also be signings under Caotai Echo in the future Artists guest starred in the play. In addition to newly created repertoires, in the past two years, adhering to the insistence on content creation, Of course Youxi has contributed a number of high-quality works: Of course Youxi’s first film-acting linkage model masterpiece musical “I’m Waiting for You at the End of Time”, 2022 At the premiere in Beijing in 2009, Damai wanted to watch the highest 17,000 people, ranking first in Beijing’s drama and musical drama want to watch list for two consecutive months; the Chinese version of the stage play “Frankenstein” scored 9.2, and was awarded by the China Performance Industry Association The honor of the third place in the drama category of the 2022 Chinese performance market box office list, this work has become one of the representative works of course; the musical “The Portrait of Dorian Gray” adapted from Wilde’s classic masterpiece, with a rating of 9.1 by Barley; the original work by Cai Chongda The poetic realism drama “Skin” adapted from a non-fiction literary work with a sales volume of up to 400 copies was also well received; the original drama “Miscellaneous, Zheluo or Salad” scored 8.6 on Damai and 8.2 on Douban, starring Jiang Qiming He also won the best actor of the year at the 2023 One Drama Awards for this play; the play “Tannin” in cooperation with the popular public account “Myrrh Garden” created the fastest ticket sales for a single play in Wuzhen Theater Festival in 7 seconds According to records, both the play and “Miscellaneous, Zheluo, or Salad” are directed by Zhang Hui, the special director of Of course Youxi, and it is also a successful case of Of course Youxi’s label supporting young directors’ creative projects. In addition to the announced content of the film list, of course Youxi will continue to increase the construction of high-quality content. Recently, together with "Story FM" and "Myrrh Garden", we have carried out social solicitation on the drama adaptation of real stories/real cases, and targeted invitation development. For the collected content, of course, some dramas will pass professional evaluation and audience research. Screen high-quality content suitable for drama adaptation, and jointly incubate and develop with copyright owners. In order to finally bring high-quality drama content to the audience and a drama experience beyond the traditional. In addition to emphasizing content creation, of course Youxi has tried more business forms such as theater operations. At the 2023 China (Suzhou) Performance Fair, Li Jing, the host of the show, of course introduced the strategy of new space operation and cooperation on the spot. At the end of last year, Damai announced the official opening of its first new performing arts space, Damai New Space, which will be operated by Of course Youxi. At present, 3° MINI BOXX, the commercial space operator of the partner, has been introduced, and at the same time, Baitiao MINIBOXX, its joint brand with Luzhou Laojiao, has been introduced. Build the theater into a destination for cultural consumption that attracts young urbanites to rest and watch theater and enjoy life at any time. Damai New Space plans to introduce a number of immersive dramas every year, as well as cultural activities such as high-definition screenings of drama images and script readings. (Of course, Li Jing, the director of the show, showed the new space project for performing arts) Of course, Youxi will cooperate deeply with Ozhewei Culture in Damai New Space to open the country’s first high-definition drama video screening salon, dedicated to presenting the unbounded stage of the performance scene, and creating the world‘s top drama audio-visual enjoyment for users. “The operation of new space is another core strategy besides the content section of Of course Youxi.” Li Jing introduced, “Damai New Space – Of course Youxi immersive theater, adhering to the concept of integrating drama into daily life, creates a drama content as the carrier in the center of the city. It is a cultural destination that can be integrated into life, and can form an organic connection with the surrounding business forms, thus becoming a new form of cultural consumption. The project was awarded as the first batch of The licensing unit of the new performing arts space.” Of course, Youxi will open this operating model of organic integration of high-quality content and new performing arts spaces nationwide. Of course, Youxi continues to explore the cross-field linkage of cultural and entertainment IP, insists on relying on platform resources and capabilities, helps the construction of the commercial operation system of drama content, and accompanies the growth and maturity of high-quality drama IP. At the same time, based on the publicity and distribution of the ticketing platform and grass planting platform, it helps IP break the circle through fancy operations. A few days ago, Of course Youxi and Weshine’s super popular IP image “Unicorn Nana Sauce” launched a joint commemorative emoticon package of Of course Youxi. The second interpretation of the drama has become another case of breaking the circle of course. The content creation strategy of "New Interpretation of Classics" + "Current Life", the cross-field linkage of cultural IP, and the operation of a new space for performing arts. Of course, Youxi has become clearer about the label's differentiated positioning and strategy for the second anniversary of its establishment. "The theater market is recovering at a high speed, and there is still huge market potential and room for imagination. In the future, whether it is content creation or space operation, of course, there are dramas that welcome high-quality partners to incubate more good projects together." Li Jing said.

