of not believing the number of goals that Argentina missed and the defeat against Nigeria

The Argentine U-20 team said goodbye this Wednesday to the World Cup organized by our country and extended a losing streak in the category that they still dominate with six titles.

The defeat of Javier Mascherano’s team against Nigeria by 2-0 in San Juan meant the fourth consecutive elimination before the quarterfinals.

After winning the title for the last time in Canada 2007, the Argentine team, the top winner of the competition with six, only made it past the round of 16 in the Colombia 2011 edition, which ended in eighth place.

The LAST 7️⃣ U20 World Cups in Argentina🇦🇷 2009❌Did not play

2011↔️ 4tos

2013❌ Did not play

2015❌ 1st phase

2017❌ 1st phase

2019⬇️ 8vos

2023⬇️ 8vos The 7️⃣ PREVIOUS 👇 1995🏆 CHAMPION

1997🏆 CHAMPION

1999⬇️ 8vos

2001🏆 CHAMPION

2003🥉 Semis

2005🏆 CHAMPION

2007🏆 CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/I9Iz0iq68y — Gaston Trucco (@gastontr16) May 31, 2023

Argentina did not qualify for Egypt 2009 and Turkey 2013, in New Zealand 2015 and South Korea 2017 they said goodbye in the first round and in Poland 2019, the last tournament that could be played before the pandemic, they left in the round of 16.

On that occasion, the team led by Fernando “Bocha” Batista was also eliminated by an African rival as they lost to Mali in the penalty shootout (5-4) after conceding the equalizing goal (2-2) in the last match. minute of overtime.

Brazil, with five youth stars (1983, 1985, 1993, 2003 and 2011), is the only one that can reach Argentina and after beating Tunisia it is going for that goal.

