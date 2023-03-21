The conceptual theme of this group of visual blockbusters comes from the Off-White™ 2023 spring/summer fashion show “Celebration”. It is not only a celebration of life, but also a celebration of new beginnings. It inherits the basic elements of Virgil Abloh’s design – the ultimate blue , community, balance, unfinished work, seamlessness, and shooting stars—weaving together ideas that are at the forefront of the future. The vision of the large piece embodies ritual-like repetition in a flat and two-dimensional manner. Costumes, colors and photo exposure achieve an optical effect against a simple and clean background.

–

The models wore some of the season’s most iconic womenswear and menswear designs: ready-to-go garments underscored by garments in a state of production. But this is not just pure dynamics, but also reflects a kind of power aesthetics, pursuing balance and delicacy. Specifically, black suits feature superfine white stitching reminiscent of tailor’s chalk, accentuating the pattern of body muscles; knit tops and skirts are layered with graphic cords for the first time, framing the body with tonal lines Silhouettes; colorblock-paneled leather mini dresses are trimmed with lace-over-belly round cutouts.

–

The Katoka and Volcanite glasses featured in the campaign are from the Off-White™ Spring/Summer 2023 runway, featuring chrome tones and a sculptural and enveloping feel. The design of the glasses juxtaposes metal and matte surfaces, offsetting the sense of volume with obvious buoyancy, and echoing the design concept of the entire series. The iconic Off-White™ “spring heel” in nappa and burst calfskin, with its distinctive curved semi-circular heel, appears in three new season mule sandals, boots and boots designing.

It is worth mentioning that the makeup of the models used the new “PAPERWORK” multi-purpose beauty brush in the brand’s beauty makeup series, adding elegance to the lips and eyes in the shades of Drill (deep wine red) and Signal (coral). sense of drama.

–

The Off-White™ Spring/Summer 2023 collection is available now at off—white.com, Off-White™ independent stores and select international retail partners.