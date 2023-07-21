Home » Off-White™ Collaborates with Nike to Release the Air Force 1 Mid “Sheed”
Off-White™ Collaborates with Nike to Release the Air Force 1 Mid "Sheed"

Off-White™ Collaborates with Nike to Release the Air Force 1 Mid “Sheed”

Off-White™ and Nike have announced a new collaboration, introducing the Air Force 1 Mid “Sheed.” This unique sneaker is inspired by former NBA player Rasheed Wallace’s Air Force 1 PE from 2001.

Remaining true to the original design, the “Sheed” colorway features a black and white color scheme. The smooth black patent leather upper is complemented by white laces, the iconic Swoosh logo, and an anti-theft buckle. On the outside of the heel, you will find an embroidered depiction of Wallace’s shooting action, adding a personal touch to the shoe. Additionally, the number 30, representing Wallace’s jersey number, is embroidered on the side Velcro. The outsole of the sneaker is adorned with black rivets, completing the overall look.

As of now, an official release date for the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Sheed” has not yet been announced. However, it is expected to be available for purchase in August at Nike and select retailers. The retail price is set at $205.

Fans of Off-White™ and Nike, as well as basketball enthusiasts, are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on the release of this highly anticipated collaboration.

