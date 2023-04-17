Home » Off-White™ x Futura x Nike Dunk Low Three-Party Joint Shoes Officially Auctioned for Over $100,000
Off-White™ x Futura x Nike Dunk Low Three-Party Joint Shoes Officially Auctioned for Over $100,000

Off-White™ x Futura x Nike Dunk Low Three-Party Joint Shoes Officially Auctioned for Over $100,000

The three-party Nike Dunk Low co-branded shoes jointly created by Virgil Abloh and Futura officially landed on Sotheby’s earlier for auction. The auction offered a total of 8 pairs, the highest price of which was a pair of orange styles with a size of US10, which was sold at $107,950, higher than the initial price. The estimated $2,000 to $4,000 price range is much higher. On the contrary, the highest price of the blue model is only $82,550 in US11, while the lowest transaction prices of orange and blue are respectively $57,150 in US6 and $25,400 in US5.

All proceeds from this auction will be donated to the Virgil Abloh Foundation. The Foundation will continue to support young people from different backgrounds to pursue creative careers. In addition, the Virgil Abloh Foundation also plans to donate half of the proceeds to the Art for Justice Fund selected by Futura, Charities such as the Innocence and Boys & Girls Club of America.

