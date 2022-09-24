Home Entertainment Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti”
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid designed by Virgil Abloh during his lifetime debuted in “Black” and “White” colors in the middle of this year. A few months after the shoes were launched, a special “Graffiti” color matching appeared recently. .

This unreleased color scheme is based on all white. Unlike the previous “White” synthetic material, the shoe is made of white leather on the upper. The biggest highlight is the eye-catching graffiti print on the side of the shoe. Other characteristic elements are retained in this color matching, including the bright orange label attached to the Swoosh Logo, the double shoelace system, the inner Helvetica font, the “Zip-Tie” strap and so on. The slightly twisted midsole Air bladder is accented with bright orange accents, while the outsole with stud detailing is finished in all-white.

Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti” release information has not been announced yet, interested readers may wish to pay more attention to the relevant news.

