Offensive against Zamora in the Malena Galmarini sector

The Electoral Board of the Union for the Homeland (UxP) notified the candidate for mayor of Tigre, JUlio Zamora (who is currently mayor), that it will not be possible to formalize his application to compete with the head of Aysa, Malena Galmarini in that district, within the framework of the open, simultaneous and mandatory primaries (PASO) on August 13, until you give up joining the lists of other political parties.

According to Resolution Number 12 of the electoral board, it was observed Zamora’s payroll in that district of the first electoral section “by triple candidacies in different political groups, on the list of pre-candidates for mayor and municipal offices».

According to the text, the community chief is registered “before the Electoral Board of the province of Buenos Aires, in addition to the presentation before this board, and before the municipal groups ‘Tigre Comunidad de Vida’ and ‘Acción Comunal de Tigre'” and he is asked to “prove” that he withdrew from them.

Thus, Unión por la Patria set a period of four days for Zamora to clarify the situation and then there will be another five days to resolve.

In recent days, four officials from the Tigre municipality resigned in dissent against Zamora’s strategy of registering his candidacy for a new term on three different lists, which generated cross accusations between the community chief and the sector that has as a candidate the head of Aysa and wife of the Minister of Economy and candidate for president of Unión por la Patria, Sergio Massa, who warned about the existence of “an internal crisis” in the local Executive.

How is the questioned strategy used by Zamora in Tigre

In the desire to have four more years at the helm of the local Executive, Zamora used an electoral engineering called “mirror”and registered his candidacy and a list of councilors for three different parties.

First of all, He presented his candidacy for two neighborhood partiess: Agrupación Vecinal Tigre Comunidad de Vida, created by Zamora; and Acción Comunal, the political force founded by former mayor Ricardo Ubieto, who governed Tigre from 1987 until his death in 2006.

The The third list registered by the current community chief was within the Unión por la Patriawith the particularity that it is a short list, only for mayor.

As a consequence of these armed forces, they resigned from their posts. the Secretary of Government, Mario Alberto Zamora —brother of the mayor–; the Secretary of the Treasury, Aníbal Mastroianni; the secretary of Citizen Protection, Pedro Ridosz; and the Undersecretary of Urban Networks, Alberto Vegnaduzzi.

“They do everything to get Julio off the list,” they say from the Zamora sector

“The concrete thing is that they do not want to submit to the STEP and they do everything to remove Julio from the list,” spokesmen for the mayor responded this morning and questioned that the observation “is unfounded” since “they point out that Zamora is part of two other forces when they do not know it.”

Meanwhile, they explained that the UxP Board “does not know whether or not he has other parties and they ask him to give up something that they only know about from journalistic statements that indicate that he is on three lists” and they announced that they will make a presentation in the next hours to respond to the request.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

