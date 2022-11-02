Recently, INTO YOU, an up-and-coming domestic make-up and color expert, officially announced Ju Jingyi as the spokesperson for lip makeup, and came with a new product concentrated lip glaze with high energy, which caused heated discussions on the Internet.





INTO YOU x Ju Jingyi opens up new possibilities for lip makeup

Thanks to the superb color research and development strength and excellent product building strength, INTO YOU and you have been “out of the circle” all the time. From the well-known “pioneer of lip balm” to the reputation of “color expert” obtained by virtue of its strength, the INTO YOU brand has been riding the wind and waves in the makeup circle, and has continuously won praise and love with its continuous and enterprising attitude. INTO YOU’s courageous resume in the makeup industry coincides with that of Ju Jingyi in the entertainment industry. She is a singer and an actress, and she continues to arouse heated discussions in the beauty industry with a variety of makeup looks with varied styles and bright colors.





Under the same concept, the cooperation between the two parties has opened up new possibilities for the makeup industry. In the warm-up stage of the spokesperson’s official announcement, INTO YOU Xinmu and your official Weibo official announced a new product – INTO YOU Xinmu and you Italian Concentrated Lip Glaze, and launched the #INTO YOUNew ProductExperience Officer# recruitment campaign to release new products in advance Information and related benefits attracted the attention of the audience; after the official launch of the new product, on October 19, the INTO YOU brand released the official announcement TVC of its spokesperson Ju Jingyi on social media platforms such as Weibo, Xiaohongshu, and Douyin. In the video, Ju Jing Yi teamed up with INTO YOU new Italian-style concentrated lip gloss to recreate the richness of matte.





From October 24th to October 30th, the INTO YOU brand will be held in Hangzhou West Lake Tianmu, Beijing Sanlitun SOHO Plaza, Shanghai Paramount, Chengdu Tianfu Square City Heart and Kuanzhai Alley, Chongqing-Longhu Lake City Tianjie, Changsha-IFS International Finance Center 10 big screens in 9 key cities including the screen put official TVC on TVC, which continued to detonate topics.









Offline grabs attention, INTO YOU continues to dominate the screen online. During the event, the five popular apps of Xiaohongshu, Douyin, Kuaishou, Korean drama TV and Meiyou, which are followed by the Gen Z group, all have INTO YOU. Ju Jing Yi and concentrated lip glaze have become one of the hot topics of young people for a while. In addition, the INTO YOU brand has launched the topic #Ju Jingyi Autumn and Winter Lip Glaze Pick# on Weibo in combination with Ju Jingyi’s long-standing beauty attributes, combining the spokesperson and product attributes deeply, integrating product recommendation and user experience It has deeply captured the minds of users and continued to stimulate the output of product ideas. As of October 24, the number of readings on this topic has exceeded 180 million.





The new concentrated lip glaze ignites a new experience of rich lip makeup in autumn and winter

The cooperation between INTO YOU and Ju Jingyi is not only the two-way empowerment of the popularity of the brand and the artist, but also the continuous innovation of color under the fit of the concept. In addition to the online and offline marketing actions of Baping, the new products brought by the two parties this time are also quite interesting. In the autumn and winter seasons, INTO YOU and you draw inspiration from the various links of fine-tuning, such as grinding, powder pressing, extraction, etc., and apply the rigorous coffee making concept to the colors to create a rather Italian style. Intensify the pure beauty of autumn and winter lip makeup.





In the official announcement TVC released by INTO YOU Xinmu and You, the ES04 of the lip makeup spokesperson Ju Jingyi’s upper lip is slightly red, and the rich crimson paste color creates a perfect autumn and winter atmosphere, and the matte rich texture makes the neat temperament. obviously. In addition, the color control of ES03 Whisper Red and ES06 Tobacco Brown is also worth pondering.





The new condensed lip glaze is new, and it happens to meet the 9th anniversary of the debut of the spokesperson Ju Jingyi. Therefore, INTO YOU Xinmu and You also released a new endorsement gift box during the Double Eleven period, including the autumn and winter atmosphere lip glaze and the ingenuity of the spokesperson Ju Jingyi. The gift box not only contains EM112 Ju Jingyi’s custom color lip balm, but also the upper lip color number concentrated lip glaze ES04 and the popular color number concentrated lip glaze ES01 in the Ju Jingyi official announcement TVC. In addition, the gift box also contains Ju Jing Yi voice card and postcards, multi-purpose square towel, mobile phone airbag holder and other surprise peripherals.





Work together to create a new model of makeup cooperation

This year is the second year that INTO YOU and Ju Jingyi have been together. Since joining hands, the two sides have continuously brought good products to the market and consumers. The INTO YOU brand has also grown from a small domestic product to a popular one, constantly breaking through its own strengths. , has become a “color expert” loved by consumers. The heroine lip balm is the star product that INTO YOU admires and you. Among them, EM112 Winter Rose is a customized color number of Ju Jingyi. No.” and other lists appear frequently.





In addition to product cooperation, the two sides are working together on the road of public welfare, fulfilling social responsibilities and constantly spreading love to the society. Not long ago, the #Ju Jingyi donation of 500,000 yuan to provide HPV vaccine to women is one of the public welfare that the two parties are jointly carrying out. In this year’s 8.18 torrent, INTO YOU Xinmu and you also joined Ju Jingyi. Jingyi donated 200,000 yuan through the China Women’s Development Foundation for the procurement of charity materials, sending care to the disaster-stricken people in Qinghai Province.





Taking color as an opportunity to break through infinite possibilities. The color expert INTO YOU sincerely hopes to join hands with you and Ju Jingyi again, and will continue to innovate color expressions, continue to explore inspirational lip makeup while actively fulfilling social responsibilities, giving back beauty and love to the society at the same time, and becoming a beauty in the beauty industry. Clickable collaboration templates.



