Hydrocarbon production and transport companies agreed with the national government a joint agenda to promote the export of gas and oil with new infrastructure, by the hand of Vaca Muerta. The objective is the start-up of works that are coupled to the growing production and that are in line with the projections of the sector.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The national government launched the new Hydrocarbon Infrastructure Table, with which it seeks for the public and private sectors to promote the regional “insertion” of local production. Yesterday the first meeting was held that brought together managers of oil and transport companies of hydrocarbons, with the Undersecretary of Hydrocarbons of the Nation, Federico Bernal.

From the Nation they consider that both the works already in progress and the regional evolution of imports place Argentina in “favorable” conditions to generate greater exportable balances of hydrocarbons.

Executives from companies such as YPF, Vista, Pan American Energy, Shell, Tecpetrol, Puspetrol, TotalEnergies and Pampa Energía participated. (Photo: courtesy)

Authorities from production companies such as YPF, Vista, Pan American Energy, Shell, Tecpetrol, Puspetrol, TotalEnergies and Pampa Energía. Executives from Oldelval, Otasa, TGS and TGN participated in the transport companies.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



“The State is making an extraordinary and unprecedented effort with the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline and its complementary works (…) if we add to this the successful results of the Gas Plan, provide us with a timely context to work on the presentation of new infrastructure works”, Bernal told the businessmen.

The objective of the new table is to agree on the construction of new transport infrastructure works from the productive leap generated by Vaca Muerta and its projection in the medium term. It also has a strong focus on the inauguration of the first section of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline.

We want to listen to the sector, help it and help us in the objective of defining the lines of action to expand and build new infrastructure for the export of our hydrocarbons”. Federico Bernal.

As detailed from the Government, the industry stressed the need to work on the expansion and repowering of existing pipelines, a change in the direction of its flows and the development of new infrastructure.

They agreed to divide the work areas into oil and gas, and to hold weekly technical meetings to define the presentation of new works projects and evaluate their feasibility.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





