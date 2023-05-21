Oil tankers began a total strike in Neuquén: they demand security measures

Oil tankers began, this Sunday, a Total stoppage of activities in the Neuquén basin. The measure is for an indefinite period. It was after an accident that ended with a worker with an amputated arm. They demand measures that guarantee security. This was announced by the Board of Directors of the Private Oil and Gas Union of Río Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa.

«Tired of the tragic accidents that cost lives or maim workers and in the absence of responses On behalf of the companies and the National Government to put an end to this situation, we decided to launch a defined fight plan last Thursday,” they reported from the union.

After the accident that occurred last Wednesday, the general secretary, Marcelo Rucci, had anticipated in the week that a strike was going to be proposed.

“We are fed up with seeing how meaningless discussions continue for a long time with the sole purpose of delaying the taking of measures. The miserable indifference of those who have decision-making power it costs or destroys the lives of workers and that is inadmissible. The purpose of our union organization is to care for the life, health and integrity of workers and their families. It is unbearable and painful to see how Despite the complaints we make to the responsible bodies, they fall on empty sacks”They expressed from the union.

They demanded that in addition to “urgent and real measures”, the National Ministry of Labor and the Superintendence of Occupational Risks be present in the area “so they stop making desk decisions and know the territory.”

They assured that there is no training or accident prevention plan by the ARTwhich are controlled by the SRT and by the Ministry of Labor.

“The workers are a bundle that contributes money and only serve to break production records, while we break death records. It is clear that the responsibilities are in a chain and that there is a lack of effective commitment to care for human beings,” they expressed from the oil union.



