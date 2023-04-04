Home Entertainment Oil through the roof: what is the impact of the rise in the markets
Oil prices soared as much as 6% after the announcement of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut again the production of barrels of crude

For this reason we communicate with Ariel Squeodirector of the Stock Market Training Institute, who spoke about the impact on the markets of the increase in the barrel of crude oil.

“The price moved strongly and was related to a one million barrel decrease in production”said Squeo, who later completed: “This reduction means the 1% of consumptionThat’s why the move was important.”

“Oil is at the maximum levels of this first quarter, it was not very big if we look at historical prices. There may be a new trend that ends with the adjustment phase”, the interviewee completed.

The analyst then said that the oil rise influences prices due to logistics costs, increasing inflation globally.

The impact on the US economy

“The variation in the price of oil hits the pump directly in the United States, this generates a significant economic impact for the ordinary citizen”, affirmed Squeo about the impact of the increase in the US.

“All US indices rosethe market did not take the increase into account as something significant”, concluded the analyst.

