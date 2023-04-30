Okinawa sightseeing tricks! If you want to eat authentic Okinawa soba at night, go to “Agarie Soba”[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

hello everyone! It’s Ryoku Nakatsuka!

This time, I will teach you a secret trick when you come to Okinawa for sightseeing! (smile)

That’s a trick that allows you to eat “authentic Okinawa soba” even at night! (?)

“picture︎ You can eat anytime, right? I thought you there!

Surprisingly, all Okinawa soba restaurants close early, and most of them close at 16:00!

but! There are restaurants that are open until late at night and serve authentic soba!

That is “Agarie Soba,” which has several stores in Okinawa!

This restaurant operates as an Okinawan soba restaurant during the day and as an izakaya at night.

It’s not izakaya’s Okinawa soba, but “Okinawa soba restaurant’s Okinawa soba”, so it’s elaborate and very delicious!

There are many other Okinawan dishes, so I think that those who come for sightseeing will be satisfied!

There is also a shop in Naha, so please go there!

The day before I went to Tokyo, I thoroughly enjoyed Okinawa soba from Agarie Soba.

In the picture, I am eating very deliciously (laughs).

Well then!

