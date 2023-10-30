Okinawan soul food, tempura and ice cream! Recommended spots where you can feel the “Okinawa-ness” ③[Ryo Nakatsuka Blog]

Continuing from Part 2, I would like to introduce what I feel is “Okinawa-ness”!

FirstOujima(Ojima)Tempura！

In fact, tempura is one of the soul foods of Okinawa, and there are tempura restaurants everywhere!

You can eat piping hot tempura for around 80 to 100 yen each, so many people stop by while driving!

There are many tempura restaurants on Oujima, and it’s packed full of “Okinawa-esque” things like eating tempura while looking out at the sea, or eating tempura while swimming in the sea!

There are a lot of friendly cats outside the store and they are so cute!

I ate mozuku tempura and purple sweet potato tempura! I’m sorry for half-eaten.lol

It was so delicious!

Next isZHYVAGO COFFEE(Zhivago Coffee)!

This is a coffee shop in Chatan, and when you think of coffee shops in Okinawa, it’s Zhivago! It’s a very popular shop!

It’s a really cool shop, with a recent pop-up in collaboration with TOKYO 23, and Doncic visiting Okinawa since the Basketball World Cup was held in Okinawa!

This photo shows the food, and there is also original and very delicious ice cream in the back!

I had chocolate milk and chocolate cookies!

I also wanted to eat ice cream…

Lastly, my favorite ice cream!

anpanman ice creamandpolar bear！

Both products are exclusive to Okinawa, and Anpanman Ice Cream is a crunchy milk ice cream with chocolate ice cream inside.

I always thought it was available all over the country, but since it seems to be unique to Okinawa, I wanted to introduce it to you!

It’s a crunchy milk ice cream that doesn’t taste too bad, so I think it’s delicious even when it’s hot!

Polar Bear is an ice cream sandwiched between vanilla ice cream and cocoa cookies, and is a product made by everyone’s favorite Blue Seal!

I love both of them, and I ate Anpanman ice cream at the airport on my way home.lol

You can buy it at any convenience store or supermarket in Okinawa, so please give it a try!

Above, I have introduced my “Okinawa-esque” discoveries at length.I hope you enjoyed them!

After I finished writing, I realized that all I wanted to do was eat!

I almost only write about food!lol

Well, there are so many delicious things!

I was also thinking of recommending Sata Andagi shop and the fish market, but…

I’ll write about it next time I go home!lol

I would be happy if you could use this as a reference when traveling to Okinawa!

Well then!

