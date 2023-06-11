Olave’s comment to “Mudo” Vázquez and his possible return to Belgrano: “They took you very soon”

At 34 years old, the talented Cordovan hitch Franco Vazquez He is at a key moment in his career as a footballer.

It is that after an important cycle in the Parma of Italyalready announced that he will no longer be linked to this institution, so he will remain a free player and with the pass in his possession.

“El Mudo”, who also played for Sevilla in Spain and Palermo in Italy, said goodbye on his social networks, making clear his feeling with Parma, where he was able to shine and deliver all his talent.

Obviously, in belgrano the illusion of his possible return is always the order of the day and both the president Luis Artime and the DT Guillermo Farré have already said that they await him with open arms.

But it was another great reference of the Pirata club who left a message to Vázquez himself on his Instagram.

It’s about the former goalkeeper Juan Carlos Olave, who posted a comment that was filled with “I like you”.

“Alberdi is waiting for you Mute!! It’s time to achieve important goals with your Club… what you couldn’t enjoy in the previous period, they took you away very soon!!!”, Olave told him.

For a few months, the leaders of the Pirate have contacted the player, who will end his contract with Parma Calcio 1913 of the second division of Italy on June 30 and have even sent him a contract proposal that would be for two seasons. .

Franco Vázquez and Olave’s comment. (Capture).

Now, everything depends on the player and his wishes to return to Argentina and join Alberdi’s club.

“We made the proposal to him and he has it in his power” maintain the leaders, who know that the answer is difficult to give in favor of the Cordovan club, because the player will have a series of offers ranging from other clubs in Italy to one from Arabia