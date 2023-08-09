Oldelval will expand its transport capacity in October

The concessionary company for the oil conduction network of the Neuquino Basin, Oleoductos del Valle (Oldelval) has good news for the operators of Vaca Muerta. In October the firm expects to complete an initial phase of its Duplicate Plus program that will allow it add 19,000 barrels per day to its transport capacity.

The news was announced by the Oldelval Project Manager, Federico Záratewho said that “the Duplicate Plus project physically began at the beginning of the year and today we are already at around 15%, we have already soldiers about 50 kilometers of pipes”.

With this progress achieved, Zárate specified that “by connecting the kilometers that we already have, we can give a jump of approximately 3,000 additional cubic meters of capacity, about 19,000 barrels per day, now in October”.

The Duplicate Plus program is a more than ambitious plan, given that it not only contemplates an investment of 1,200 million dollars, but also will allow the current transport capacity of the network to be increased by 50,000 cubic meters per day than today, with the expansions carried out in recent years is 51,000 cubic meters.

Expressed in barrels, it implies that will go from 320,000 barrels per day, to no less than 620,000 barrels per day, thus incorporating 300,000 barrels per day to the evacuation and production capacity. The manager explained that the first contractual stage is expected to be ready in the second quarter of next year and the final stage in the first quarter of 2025.

“Today the Neuquén Basin is in a situation where it can produce what we can transport, for which reason each additional cubic meter is of great value not only for the producers, but also for the countrybecause the internal demand has been satisfied for many cubic meters, therefore each barrel of more that can be transported It is exportable and they are currencies that enter for the country”, emphasized Zárate.

The progress of works on multiple fronts

The Oldelval Project Manager detailed the work fronts they are currently facing. “Now we are working on several points of the trace. In the Punta Alta area -near Puerto Rosales- we started earlier, because it is a complicated area where you have to cross part of the maritime estuary. This I we are finishingare approximatelyand 14 kilometers at that end.”

He added that “we are also working in the Allen area, where we have already gone another 30 kilometers approximately, and in the area before Bahía Blanca we have another section in which we are advancing”.

The program includes intervention in the 525 kilometers long that has the oil pipeline, but also the repowering of several pumping stationsthat Zárate explained that four of them are being worked on, and that “they are slightly more complex works because they are industrial plants.”

While Zárate recounted that benefited from the construction of the Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline since one of the sections of the Duplicate Plus program will be carried out by the UTE Sacde-Techint, which carried out two thirds of the gas pipeline, revealed that They are optimistic about the next stage of expansion of your network.

“Us We expect to continue growing It is always good news when, in surveys, clients tell us that they are going to need more capacity than we have because that means that there will be more production,” he explained, and although he noted that “today we do not have accurate data,” he emphasized that “Everything indicates that it will be necessary to expand not only the sections from Allen to Rosales but also upstream”.





