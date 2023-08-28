Olga Tanon Mourns the Death of her Brother and Continues with Symmetry Tour

Singer Olga Tanon Mourns the Loss of Her Brother

In a heartbreaking turn of events, singer Olga Tanon is in mourning following the death of her older brother, Juan “Yayito” Candelario Tañón Cintrón. The news came as a shock to the renowned artist en route to Puerto Rico, where she is scheduled to perform in a concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico as part of her Symmetry Tour this Saturday.

Expressing her grief, Tanon took to her social media platforms to share the devastating news with her fans. “In what is called life, our hearts break in many ways and at many times. Today he is one of them,” she wrote in a heartfelt post. Accompanying the message were several photos of her late brother, who passed away earlier this morning.

The loss has hit Tanon and her family profoundly, particularly for his daughters. The singer acknowledges that while such situations are unfortunately a part of life, the pain penetrates deep into the heart. “We are united and we have each other to carry on,” she added, seeking solace in the support of her loved ones during this difficult time.

Reflecting on the cherished memories, Tanon revealed, “Life has bad moments, but I keep these little moments in which he gave me a smile.” Though her brother’s untimely departure has left a void, she bids him farewell, saying, “Fly high dear brother.”

Despite the overwhelming emotions, Tanon remains committed to her art and will proceed with her scheduled concert, carrying her brother’s memory with her on stage. The news of her brother’s passing serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with loved ones.