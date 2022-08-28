Home Entertainment “Oli Gets Lost” Releases Official Trailer for Cute Toys Looking for Owner | Ollie Gets Lost
Entertainment

“Oli Gets Lost” Releases Official Trailer for Cute Toys Looking for Owner | Ollie Gets Lost

by admin
“Oli Gets Lost” Releases Official Trailer for Cute Toys Looking for Owner | Ollie Gets Lost
“Oli Gets Lost”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on August 28, according to foreign media reports, the Netflix family carnival live-action + animation hybrid series “Oli’s Lost” released an official trailer, the story of small toys and good friends, warm and cute.

Peter Ramsay (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Guardians), Jonathan Groff (Frozen), Mary Bridget, Tim Blake Nelson, Jake Johnson (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Gina Rodriguez, Kessler Talbot, etc. starred + dubbed, based on “Ollie’s Odyssey” by William Joyce, Shannon Tindle (“The Legend of the Magic Strings” Ghost Mom”) screenwriter, a total of 4 episodes, launched on August 24.

It tells the story of the toy Ollie who embarks on a legendary journey to find Billy, the little boy who lost it, and the boy lost more than a best friend.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  Idol singer Alvin Chong Chung Jin Hua's new single "Chewing Gum" is released today to release the declaration of the most sincere and pure love in the heart_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

The animated film “New God List: Yang Jian”...

“Daho Beauty Warrior” released a special episode of...

Jon Hamm joins hit drama “Morning News” as...

“Son Trapped in Mind” is set to debut...

Lady Gaga starred in “Joker 2” heroine paid...

“Call Jane” Releases Official Trailer Focusing on Women’s...

Seeing the future in the forest – Xinhua...

The Unity of Social Value, Aesthetic Value and...

Comedy ‘Working Girl’ will restart Selena Gomez production...

The summer box office exceeded 8.8 billion yuan,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy