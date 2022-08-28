“Oli Gets Lost”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on August 28, according to foreign media reports, the Netflix family carnival live-action + animation hybrid series “Oli’s Lost” released an official trailer, the story of small toys and good friends, warm and cute.

Peter Ramsay (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Guardians), Jonathan Groff (Frozen), Mary Bridget, Tim Blake Nelson, Jake Johnson (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Gina Rodriguez, Kessler Talbot, etc. starred + dubbed, based on “Ollie’s Odyssey” by William Joyce, Shannon Tindle (“The Legend of the Magic Strings” Ghost Mom”) screenwriter, a total of 4 episodes, launched on August 24.

It tells the story of the toy Ollie who embarks on a legendary journey to find Billy, the little boy who lost it, and the boy lost more than a best friend.

