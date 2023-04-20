Omar Afridi Designer Duo Inside Out Three Signature Designs: Using Contrasting Juxtapositions to Refresh Traditional Garments in a Multicultural Context | Hypebeast

Omar Afridi, a typical Arabic name, is the name of a London fashion brand headed by two Japanese designers. Back in 2017, Hayate Ichimori, who had just graduated from Musashino Art University, was recommended by a professor to work at LEON BARA, a menswear brand founded in London in 2015 by Afghan businessman Omar Afridi. His friend Jun Kikuta in Tokyo then joined the team. The pair discovered that they had complementary qualities when they were students, so Jun, who is good at visual design, served as the creative director, and Hayate, who loved production itself, served as the designer. The two reshaped the brand concept with the support of the founder. year officially launched.

1 of 7 2 of 7 3 of 7 4 of 7 5 of 7 6 of 7 7 of 7

“In London, I’m a foreigner. I don’t belong in London, but I do belong here. This feeling challenges me, and it turns into my inspiration.” Hayate believes that the brand is like the culture of London The melting pot is average—the design team members come from different countries, the brand DNA carries the founder’s Middle East background, and most of the workers in its own factory come from Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This wonderful multicultural background also gave birth to Omar Afridi’s unique visual image. Traditional ethnic costumes and cold modernity, fabrics and craftsmanship with different personalities are often put together in the same work.

1 of 10 2 of 10 3 of 10 4 of 10 5 of 10 6 of 10 7 of 10 8 of 10 9 of 10 10 of 10

“Incorporating aluminum snaps into classic or plain fabrics can disrupt their existing imagery and revitalize them with a fresh perspective. This practice plays a key role in communicating the unique vision of our brand. We call it “Primitive Mode” aesthetics,” the two designers took the brand’s classic design techniques as an example to explain Omar Afridi’s core aesthetic concept, “it creates a continuous interaction between the roughness of the metal and the softness of the fabric. function, thereby establishing a cohesive force in our entire collection.” This time, Hypebeast invited the design duo to select the most representative three pieces from Omar Afridi’s past works, and explain the behind-the-scenes inspiration and Design highlights.

“Incorporating aluminum snaps into classic or plain fabrics can disrupt their existing imagery and revitalize them with a fresh perspective. This practice plays a key role in communicating our brand’s unique vision, which we call “Primitive Mode original mode” aesthetics.”

Signature Design

Of Omar Afridi

Omar Afridi：This is our signature shirt inspired by the traditional Afghan clothing known as ‘Kameez’. It is characterized by an organic silhouette created by pleats at the back. We use different fabrics and details to create this shirt each season. For the Autumn/Winter 23 collection, we used the back of suede suede as the material, which has a beautiful natural color. The shirt features aluminum snap buttons that add sharpness to the overall look.

Omar Afridi：The pants are modeled after cargo pants, with the usual patch pockets in the lower side seams, creating an interesting 3D interaction between the pockets and the body structure. Flaps at the waist cover the top pockets while also adding layering to the back. The fabric used is Loro Piana – Clima System, an innovative system for unrivaled thermal comfort. The fabric is made of the highest quality fibers combined with a film containing graphene, the thinnest material in the world. When worn, this exceptionally durable natural material traps body heat and distributes it throughout the garment, ensuring optimum temperature is reached in just 5 minutes.

Omar Afridi：In the Tech Drizzler Jacket, we’ve combined classic style with technical details like practical, minimal zip pockets and graphic-aligned snap buttons. And the Drizzler Jacket is a classic men’s jacket popular in the 1960s. Crafted in an old Japanese factory from a fine wool/linen herringbone weave, our Tech Drizzler strikes the perfect balance between classic and modern.

Interview

With Jun Kikuta/Hayate Ichimori

Hypebeast: Can you two introduce yourself and the brand to our readers first?

Hayate & Jun：We are both Japanese, born in 1994 and moved to London about 6 years ago. And Omar Afridi from Afghanistan. The three of us co-founded the brand in 2018.

Hypebeast: How did you two meet? And how did you become attached to the brand Omar Afridi?

Hayate：We first met in Tokyo when we were 20 years old and both were working part-time. Jun was already working there when I joined. There was a bar and a menswear store in that building, Jun was in charge of the menswear department, and I was working in the bar. On my first day on the job, I ran into Jun while heading to my locker in the basement, and somehow ended up discussing the idea of ​​going to London together.

Two years later, I moved to London ahead of Jun and met Omar through my professor. Omar was running a menswear brand called “LEON BARA”, which was the predecessor of Omar Afridi, and I joined the company. A year later, Jun also came to London, so I asked him to help run the brand. Once Jun arrived in London, we worked together to rebrand the brand to reflect our vision with Omar, hoping to put our own stamp on it.

Hypebeast: You two are Japanese, and now you are running an Afghan-founded brand in the UK. What a wonderful combination. How does this make Omar Afridi different from the average brand?

Hayate & Jun：Our research journey began with a search for the cultural roots of Omar in order to gain a better understanding of the rich diversity that exists in the Middle East. A unique piece of traditional clothing caught our eye, the ‘Kameez’, a long flowing gown that exudes effortlessness. It’s the perfect canvas for us to fuse traditional patterns with a modern sensibility, resulting in our eponymous ‘Omar Shirt’. Create a style that is truly unique by seamlessly blending our different backgrounds and perspectives. In addition, our team reflects the diverse fabric of the UK, a melting pot of cultures. Despite coming from different corners of the world, our different nationalities have never been a barrier. In fact, it is this multiculturalism that allows us to seamlessly blend our unique perspectives, ideas and traditions to create something truly extraordinary.

Hypebeast: How did you successfully persuade the founders to hand over the brand to you?

Hayate & Jun：Thank you Omar for trusting us from the beginning. When we started building this brand together, it was important to integrate all of our perspectives. We had a lot of discussions before launching the brand, and it was a critical time to define our vision and make sure we all had a solid understanding of it.

Hypebeast: How do you divide your work in creation?

Hayate & Jun：In a full series of creations, Jun takes the lead in creating the framework for the overall vision, while Hayate focuses on exploring the details of each design. We collaborated throughout the process, exchanging ideas and providing feedback. In short, with Jun in charge of the big picture and Hayate in the details, we, as a unit, create the final product.

Hypebeast: You have created a very unique vision for Omar Afridi, can you explain what you define as the brand style “Primitive Mode”?

Hayate & Jun：Primitive Mode is a new discovery that exploits the stark contrasts created by the juxtaposition of disparate manufacturing methods and technologies. In the absence of definition, Primitive Mode can leverage Omar Afridi’s established method of construction while borrowing styles not yet associated with the brand, creating new products with existing familiarity. This is also the key to how to adjust the connection between Jun and Hayate to the triangle relationship of “Primitive Original”, “Technical Technology” and “Avant-Garde Pioneer” in Omar Afridi’s core concept.

Hypebeast: Can you share your future development plan? Will there be cooperation with other units?

Hayate & Jun：Our creations are not just tools for building new communities. It is also a space or platform where we can express ourselves freely and collaborate with friends in the community, such as Korean artist LEE SISAN, to put our ideas into practice. Our aim is to build this platform in London, a city known for its cultural diversity, to create a friendly environment for all. This could come in the form of our debut Omar Afridi Space, including our store and more.

Hypebeast: Some time ago, you held the brand’s first show. What was the opportunity for you to choose the show?

Hayate & Jun：After years of brand development, it is necessary for us to take it to a higher level. We had defined our vision for the brand and now needed to operate with a fresh perspective. The Showroom and Lookbook have always been our only perspectives, but the catwalk gave us the opportunity to visualize Omar Afridi like never before.

While the appearance brochure can showcase our products, the catwalk allows us to share the overall vision. We take care of every detail, from original music to styling and hairdos. On the show floor, we finally put together everything that makes Omar Afridi Omar Afridi.

Hypebeast: How did you feel about your first runway show? What were the challenges in preparing?

Hayate & Jun：To convey a strong visual identity in just 8 minutes, we worked with stylists such as Robbie Spencer, as well as casting directors and show producers, to combine new values ​​and ideas. Based on this collaboration, we were able to create collections, music and spaces that could only be conveyed on the screen in the past, allowing the audience to experience the experience of all elements coming together.