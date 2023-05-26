Omar Gutiérrez and Rolando Figueroa designated the teams for the transition in Neuquén

The governor Omar Gutierrez and his chosen peer, rolando figueroathey designated the working committees that will deal with the exchange of information as part of the transition process towards December 10. On Monday they will meet again to present their teams and begin to establish deadlines for the presentation of the first management reports.

The governor-elect had already anticipated to its members in an interview with RÍO NEGRO: they will be Juan Luis “Pepé” Ousset, his trusted man who had already been in a first meeting, of the former empepenistas officials Rodoldo Laffitte and Jorge Tobares, of the lawyer Florence Perebroisin and of Cecilia Bercovichone of its references in economics.

Figueroa already anticipated that this composition “has nothing to do with the cabinet” that will accompany him in his government, whose names he will reserve until December.

As for Gutiérrez, this newspaper was able to learn that he chose six officials to integrate the transition commission.

In addition to the Chief of Staff Sebastián González, who had already participated in the meeting with Ousset, he will name Osvaldo Llancafilo (Education), Sandro Badilla (Tourism and Mapuche communities), Guillermo Pons (Economy) as well as the Secretary of Security Marianina Dominguez and the general counsel of government Marisa Iantosca.

The steps of the transition

The process for making the transition between governments was established by the law 2720 of 2010, but until now it had never been applied. The norm determines that the provincial authorities in office have the obligation to provide the elected authorities with the pertinent information on the general state of the public administration.

For this, two commissions must be formed: a Commission of the Government in Exercise and a Commission of the Elected Government that will be integrated by at least five members and they will last in their functions throughout the transition period.

The former have the obligation to supply the latter with reports on each area that include their structures, financial status, programs in execution and payroll of personnel, among other data.

