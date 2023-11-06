Omara Portuondo Continues Luxurious Tour of the United States, Celebrating Musical Career and Grammy Nomination

The renowned Diva of the Buena Vista Social Club, Omara Portuondo, is currently embarking on a luxurious tour of cities in the United States. The tour began on October 14 in Chicago and has already seen eight successful presentations. Ariel Jiménez Portuondo, the representative of Omara, expressed that the journey is being carried out with love and affection.

The warm reception from both Latin and American audiences has been overwhelming. The tour is set to continue with upcoming presentations in Pittsburg, Minneapolis, and two in New Jersey. Notably, Omara celebrated her 93rd birthday on October 29 with a concert in Seattle. Three days later, she performed in Cleveland, a city that recognized her as a legendary vocalist.

It is worth mentioning that Omara Portuondo is well known in the United States, a country where she gained prominence in the 1940s and 1950s. Ariel Jiménez Portuondo, who is also the son of Feeling’s girlfriend, expressed this sentiment.

The tour aims to promote her album “Life,” which was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The album features collaborations with renowned artists such as Gaby Moreno, Susana Vargas, Natalia Lafourcade, Rubén Blades, Carlos Rivera, Amaury Pérez, Alexander Abreu, and Andy Montañez. “Life” has been nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Tropical Album category, adding to Omara’s already established reputation.

The recording process for “Life” was complex, with Omara’s voice being recorded mostly at her home in Havana, thanks to the support of sound engineer Orestes Águila.

The tour has already made stops in various cities, including Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Traverse, Michigan; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Seattle, Washington State; Cleveland, Ohio; and New York. Omara is accompanied by talented Cuban musicians such as Ramcés Rodríguez on percussion, Degni Bofill on minor percussion, and José Portillo on piano.

Omara Portuondo’s decades-long career has garnered her numerous accolades, including the National Music Award in 2006, the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Spain, the Songlines Pioneer Award, and the Award for Musical Excellence from the Latin Recording Academy. She has also received a Latin Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Tropical Album and a career achievement award in 2009.

The Diva of the Buena Vista Social Club’s luxury tour in the United States continues to captivate audiences, showcasing her unparalleled talent.

