To celebrate the 60th anniversary of “James Bond”, OMEGA, which cooperates closely with it, specially launched the Seamaster Diver 300M special watch this time. There are two versions of stainless steel and Canopus Gold™. The design starts from the first OMEGA watch Inspired by “GoldenEye”.

First, the stainless steel model 8806 Co-Axial Master Chronometer-certified movement, metal mesh bracelet, bezel and dial made of blue oxalic acid anodized aluminum; then the Canopus Gold™ model uses the 8807 Co-Axial Master Chronometer-certified machine Core, unique textured natural gray silicon crystallized dial, commemorating the Jamaican flag bezel processing natural diamonds.

Both special Seamaster Diver 300M casebacks are decorated with James Bond’s silhouette and rotating barrel motif, recreating the classic 007 opening scene, this dynamic scene under the sapphire crystal is made of micro-structured metallization and patent-pending “moiré pattern” moiré” effect dynamic decoration.

In addition to the watches, OMEGA also brings stainless steel cufflinks, frosted titanium and colorful woven nylon Sailing bracelets. This series will soon be available on OMEGA’s official website and designated retailers. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.