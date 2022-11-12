This representative seems to regard the members as his own escort men, imaginary love objects, and threatens to commit suicide if he doesn’t obey. The children have endured too much for their dreams T^T

South Korea’s SBS News released the recording and chat history of Kang, the former representative of the boy group OMEGA X’s agency, yesterday. At the end of last month, some fans photographed Jiang Mou publicly reprimanding and shoving members on the street and in the hotel lobby. SBS stated that this is not the first time Jiang Mou has insulted a member. In the previous recording, Jiang Mou can be heard shouting: “Do you think I am easy to mess with? Even if I go to hell, I will take your parents with me!” Jiang also disregarded the members’ objections to make physical contact, such as asking the members to accompany the members during practice and private time, and holding the members’ arms at the airport after getting drunk.



When a member expressed dissatisfaction, Jiang Mou sent photos of sleeping pills, alcohol and suicide notes in the chat room to threaten members’ obedience.

According to YTN star, the real representative of OMEGA X’s agency, Spire Entertainment, is Hwang, who is Jiang’s husband and has always allowed Jiang to be violent to members. In the chat room conversation records provided by Spire Entertainment employees, Jiang claimed to have taken sleeping pills, sent photos of his suicide note, and said, “Please send me away in peace.” give up.”



During the OMEGA X tour in the Americas, 4 members were diagnosed with new coronary pneumonia, but Jiang did not report it to the relevant agencies because he was worried about isolation. He only told the members to eat more, sleep more and take a hot bath “so that there will be no symptoms”, and also reprimanded : “No one will check this in the future, what’s there to worry about? Do you guys really want to succeed?” The lawyer believes that Jiang’s speech and touching his thighs can constitute crimes of threat and forced harassment.



Some netizens found Jiang’s 2018 Facebook PO article, which read: “I have become a fan of XX (one of OMEGA X members)! I love XX! How can I be so beautiful and sing? ~I’m going to suffocate~ Aunt, Azuma, Madam… If you stop me, I’ll cry for you. Let’s make a debut!” And add a certain idol survival show and the member’s name in the tag.



Jiang’s speech and behavior made many netizens dumbfounded: “Are you crazy?”, “So disgusting”, “It seems to be using money to practice his dirty fantasies”, “Remember when she scolded the actress for seducing members? It turned out I’m talking about imaginary love with the members”, “This kind of mental patient has the money to open a company”, “I said that the members of the same group made BL strange, and it really was this representative who ordered it”, “Hello members. Poor”, “Auntie wake up.”



